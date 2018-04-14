AUSTIN — Baylor freshman Jayson Baldridge raced to his second event title of the outdoor season at Saturday’s Texas Invitational.
Baldridge, a former state champion from Richmond George Ranch, won the 400-meter hurdles gold in a time of 51.57 seconds, a new season-best. He also won at TCU in the outdoor opener.
Another freshman, Howard Fields III, claimed silver in the 400-meter dash, clocking 46.68. Sophomore Maxwell Willis ran his first 100-meter race of the season, finishing seventh overall and third among collegians with a time of 10.67.
The Bears return home next week for the Michael Johnson Invitational.