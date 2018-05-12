On the second day of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Baylor’s athletes decided to get a little personal.
Some coaches call them “PBs,” while others prefer “PRs.” Either way, whether you call them personal bests or personal records, Baylor tallied 19 of them in the preliminary running events on Saturday at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.
Call it the home-track advantage, Baylor coach Todd Harbour said.
“I think it shows how you big the influence of competing at home,” Harbour said. “We don’t get this kind of cheering all the time. So when you get fans that appreciate your performance, I think it brings up the level a little bit. Peaking, I think that’s part of it, but competing at home always brings out the best. It really does. That’s neat to see.”
One of those BU athletes who clocked the best time of his career was freshman Howard “Trey” Fields III, one of three Bears to advance to the 400-meter final along with Wil London and Caleb Dickson. Fields didn’t let a gusty wind or his assignment in lane eight faze him. Instead, he used his starting spot on the stagger to establish the pace to beat, and never relented in zipping to the win in his heat in 45.81 seconds, shattering his previous PR of 46.09.
“Since I was in lane eight, I wanted to make sure nobody came and was able to get to me before that second curve, and then just bring it home,” Fields said.
Fields, who noted that he signed with Baylor because of the school’s reputation built under Clyde Hart as Quarter-Miler U, added that it helps going up against the likes of London and Dickson in workouts.
“It’s a race day every day in practice,” Fields said.
London, the two-time defending Big 12 champion, handled his business by winning his heat easily in 45.74 seconds. Dickson nabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot for the final on time, running a personal-best 46.30.
In the women’s 400, Kiana Horton continued to signal her emerging pre-eminence in the conference. Horton specialized in the 200 prior to this year, when the junior added the 400 to her mix, and it’s turned out to be a sage decision.
Horton left the challengers behind in her prelim heat, powering to a personal-best 52.08, which also ranked as the seventh-fastest time in school history. She’ll be joined in the final by sophomore teammate Victoria Powell (personal-best 53.01).
Often, the favorites hold a little back in the prelims, aiming to preserve energy for the final. Horton said she wanted to attack Saturday’s action like it was for the gold medal.
“My coach told me before I started that today’s the final, tomorrow’s the fun part,” Horton said. “You’ve got to get to the final to get the points. So today is where we put in all the work and tomorrow is where we just have fun and enjoy ourselves and wait for the outcome.”
Asked if she could lock down another personal best again in the final, Horton said, “Oh yeah, that’s the goal. I’m not going down without a fight. Can’t let them take it out my house. I’m going for the school record, and see how it comes out.”
In similar fashion, BU junior Taylor Bennett didn’t wait around until Sunday’s final to put on a show. Bennett, who missed the indoor season with a quad injury, busted out of the blocks in the women’s 100 and blazed to a stadium-record time of 11.13, tied for second in school history behind only Tiffany Townsend’s 11.09 from 2011.
Bennett will be joined in the final by teammates Raven Grant (11.27) and Juanita Manoo (11.53).
Bennett (22.98), Horton (23.01) and Grant (23.39) all won their 200 preliminary heats to send a parade of green singlets into the final, and they’ll be joined by Manoo (23.53), who snatched the final qualifying spot.
Maxwell Willis also made some noise on prelim day. The BU sophomore, who was the high point scorer at last year’s Big 12 outdoor meet in Kansas, flashed to the top time in the men’s 100 in 10.12 seconds. Willis came out of the blocks strong and established a lead about 25 meters in before pulling away. Texas Tech’s Divine Oduduru, the Big 12 leader coming into the meet, breezed to the win in his heat as well in 10.19, setting up what should be a fun showdown for the final.
“I didn’t even want to look back (at the scoreboard),” Willis said. “Every time I look back, there’s trash. So, don’t look back, just let them call it out. They called out 10.1, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m back.’ ”
Harbour said he wasn’t surprised by the effort of Willis, who could run in four races on Sunday, if he adds the 4x400 relay to his already loaded docket of the 100, 200 and 4x100.
“You could see it coming. You could see glimpses of it, that he was starting to progress that way,” Harbour said. “It didn’t surprise me. It really didn’t. You could just see — last week he looked better. He did this last year, too. He really came on. After indoor he had a lull, and then he came back hard. He’s peaking at the right time.”
A little less than two hours later, Willis advanced through the 200 prelims, earning a spot in the final with the fourth-best time of 20.61, behind Texas Tech’s Andrew Hudson (20.51) and Oduduru (20.54) and Kansas State’s Terrell Smith (20.57). Willis is the defending Big 12 outdoor champion in the 200.
In the women’s 800 prelims, Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller ran a smart, conservative race to win her heat and move on to the final. Miller maintained a lead throughout the last lap, and even with Oklahoma State’s Sinclaire Johnson hanging on her right hip down the homestretch, Miller hung on for the win at 2:07.30. Miller reached out and shook Johnson’s hand in a show of sportsmanship after the pair crossed the line.
At the end of a long day, Harbour took stock of those performances and several others and expressed pride in his team.
“Across the board, we just had a lot of them step up,” he said. “You always have a few disappointments. It’s just the nature of our sport. You have some that should be here, but we had a couple near-misses and a couple that didn’t perform. But we had a lot that just stepped up big. Hopefully it’ll show up tomorrow.”
Action on Sunday’s final day of the Big 12 meet will begin with the field events at 2:30 p.m. The running finals start at 5 p.m., starting with the 4x100 relay and culminating with the men’s 4x400 at 8:45.