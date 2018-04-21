When you’re the Baylor track and field team and you’re running in a meet named after world record holder Michael Johnson, you want to represent in the 400 meters.
Check, and double check.
Baylor’s Wil London and Kiana Horton put on a show in winning the invitational 400-meter races at the Michael Johnson Invitational on Saturday at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium. Those performances highlighted a productive day for the Bears that included several personal bests and four event titles – one on the men’s side and three for the women.
“The 400, for Kiana and Wil to put down those kinds of times tonight, that definitely put that up at the top,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “We had a lot of really, really good performances. Those two definitely stand out.”
Both London and Horton showed how far ahead of the curve they were than their challengers by mastering the final bend of the oval. London punched it on the final curve to leave his competitors behind to pull away and win in a time of 44.73, the second-best time in the NCAA this season behind only USC’s Michael Norman, who clocked 44.53 at the Mount Sac Relays on Saturday.
When London crossed the line, he yelled and flexed his biceps in euphoria.
“I told them I was going to give them a show, I’m at home,” London said. “So, I was a little excited. I’ve never run that fast here (at Clyde Hart Stadium) before. The last time I ran fast here was in high school. I was coming off my high school season and it was my first time running 45 (seconds). So, it kind of brought back a memory from there, but I was really excited. “
With her blond hair whipping in the wind behind her, Horton was no less impressive in winning her 400 race. Like London, she accelerated on the final curve to come into the home stretch with the lead. Her winning time of 52.11 was a personal best as well as the seventh-best outdoor time in school history.
Not bad for an athlete who hadn’t run a collegiate 400 race until this year, her third at Baylor.
“I felt really good, really strong,” Horton said. “I was proud of the time I ran today, obviously not satisfied, got to go faster. But it put me in a good spot conference-wise and put me in a good spot for regionals also.”
On the women’s side, Baylor also got victories from junior Taylor Bennett in the 200-meter dash (22.95) and from redshirt freshman Aaliyah Miller (2:03.84). Miller picked up the pace in the final 400 and stretched her lead to more than four seconds by the finish.
Neither Baylor sprint relay team could chase down a gold medal, though for different reasons. The BU women put themselves in good shape, but dropped the baton on the handoff for the third leg between Horton and Juanita Mainoo. That opened up the window for Texas A&M (42.82) to win going away. Baylor managed to pick up the baton and finish fourth at 44.08.
In the men’s race, the Bears were without one of their top sprinters Isaiah Cunningham due to injury. Baylor, however, got a strong third leg from senior Malik Wilson to move ahead of the foursome from Texas A&M. However, BU’s anchor leg London couldn’t catch Arkansas senior Kenzo Cotton, as the Hogs won in a time of 39.07 while Baylor was second at 39.32.
In the final races of the day, the BU women’s and men’s 4x400 relay squads finished second and third, respectively. The women held out Horton and Bennett from the race, yet still challenged winner Texas A&M, coming in at 3:32.86 to the Aggies’ 3:32.78.
The men’s foursome of Jayson Baldridge, Howard Fields III, Caleb Dickson and London took third with a time of 3:03.63. Powerhouse Texas A&M won in a time of 3:02.19 and Texas Tech came in second at 3:02.82.
London was third when he got the stick on the anchor leg, and made up some serious ground, but ran out of room to catch the leaders. He shook the baton in disgust after passing the line, only because he likes protecting the “home turf,” so to speak.
“Losing at home, it hurts,” London said. “It wasn’t about the time or who we lost to, it was just the fact that we lost at home because I put a lot of pride in running here.”
BU freshman Riley Richards of China Spring soared over a season-best height of 17-5 to finish fourth in the men’s pole vault. Notre Dame’s Nate Richartz cleared 18-1 for the win.
The Baylor “B” Association honored two past track standouts with the “Baylor Legend” awards – Tiffany Townsend and Terril Davis. Townsend, a Killeen native, was a 17-time All-American for the Bears and owns school records in five different sprint events (indoor 60 and 200, outdoor 100, 200 and 4x100 relay). Davis finished third in the NCAA in the 800 in 1989 and owns the 800 school record at 1:45.9.
The day’s festivities also included honoring Baylor’s 14 seniors, as well as the inaugural 4x100 media relay, won by KXXV-TV.