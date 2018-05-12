As a late addition to Oklahoma’s recruiting class, nobody quite knew how serious of an impact Jocelyn Alo would have as a freshman for the two-time defending national champions.
First, she would have to crack a veteran lineup and then prove she could hold up against some of the top pitchers in the country.
Those pitchers were in for a rude awakening. The Hawaiian slugger was a force from the moment she stepped into the box for the Sooners.
Alo crushed a homer in Oklahoma’s first game against Weber State and hasn’t stopped. She led the country with 23 homers at the end of the regular season and topped the Big 12 with 60 RBIs to earn the Tribune-Herald’s choice for the conference’s player of the year and freshman of the year.
“I don’t know if any coach believes a freshman can put up those kind of numbers,” said Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso. “She’s very powerful but when she came to Oklahoma she said she’s going to surrender to ‘How do I do this in college?’ Lauren Chamberlain did the same thing and we all know how that went. Jocelyn is smart about understanding when she needs help. She’s like a sponge, she puts in the work, and has become a very calculated hitter.”
The fact that Gasso would mention Alo in the same sentence as Chamberlain speaks volumes about her ability and potential. Chamberlain was one of the greatest sluggers in college softball history, setting an NCAA record with 95 homers from 2012-15. Chamberlain belted a Big 12-record 30 homers as a freshman.
With the NCAA tournament approaching, Alo would need a major power surge to break Chamberlain’s single-season home run record but she’s well on pace to break her career record. It’s gotten more difficult for Alo to go deep as the season has progressed as pitchers have tried to avoid her.
“She’s a hitter like I’ve never really faced before,” said Baylor hurler Gia Rodoni. “Anything near the zone or even off the plate, any time she puts a bat on it, the ball can leave the park. We’re still trying to figure her out. She’s a very blessed freshman.”
But Alo isn’t just a fences or bust hitter. With a .421 batting average, she ranks second on the team behind Sydney Romero’s .444. Her .964 slugging percentage tops the Big 12 and ranks fourth in the country while her 50 walks rank second in the league.
“She’s handled it well and understands we have a team that can back her up,” Gasso said. “She won’t swing at pitches out of the zone because she has the rest of the lineup behind her. She understands she doesn’t have to carry the load.”
While Alo has terrorized Big 12 pitchers all season, Oklahoma senior left-hander Paige Parker has shut down opposing hitters for four years. She’s a repeat choice for Big 12 pitcher of the year after going 24-2 with an 0.85 ERA.
Both Parker and Alo were major reasons why the Sooners went 18-0 in the Big 12 regular season. With Parker going 10-0 with an 0.51 ERA in league games, Oklahoma joined the 1998 Nebraska squad as the only teams to go unbeaten in conference play.
The combination of Parker and hard-throwing closer Paige Lowary has been a dynamic duo.
“The two Paiges have been incredible,” Gasso said. “They really enjoy each other and root for each other. We’ve got a very close-knit pitching staff with no egos in the bullpen.”
Parker went into her final postseason with a 116-17 career record and has made All-American every season.
“Paige Parker has been the face of our program for the last three to four years,” Gasso said. “She’s been the Big 12 pitcher of the year for four years, and the only other one who has done that is (former Texas All-American) Cat Osterman, and that’s pretty good company.”
Parker’s most productive season was in 2016 when she went 38-3 with a 1.64 ERA to lead the Sooners to the first of two straight NCAA championships. But with Oklahoma featuring a deeper pitching staff, Parker has arguably been a better pitcher the last two years as her ERA dropped to 1.43 as the Sooners repeated as national champions last season followed by this year’s 0.85 ERA.
“I’m very proud of Paige’s evolution through four years as she’s just gotten better,” Gasso said. “Many athletes have a great season and try to emulate that and they just keep chasing numbers. But she has evolved and grown into a smart pitcher and more than anything an unbelievable competitor, and that separates her. She can get locked in and excel at any time.”
Gasso is the Big 12 coach of the year following the Sooners’ unbeaten conference season. Oklahoma was rarely challenged in conference play as it outscored opponents 145-21.
Baylor center fielder Jessie Scroggins is the repeat winner as Big 12 defensive player of the year for her near-flawless play. Not only can Scroggins cover great distances, she has a powerful arm that few base runners will test.
“A lot of it is just natural ability,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “You can work with some kids over and over for four or five years, and they can’t get a good read off the bat. But she gets a great jump, she’s very confident out there. Of course, she’s quick and she’s got a great arm. She’s known all over the country for being possibly the best center fielder in the country.”
2018 Tribune-Herald All-Big 12 Softball Team
|Player of the year: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma
Pitcher of the year: Paige Parker, Oklahoma
Freshman of the year: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma
Coach of the year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma
Defensive player of the year: Baylor CF Jessie Scroggins
First Team
|Pos
|Player
|School
|Cl
|Avg
|HR
|RBI
|Notable
|1B
|Jessica Hartwell
|Texas Tech
|Jr
|.397
|19
|—
|.918 slugging pct.
|2B
|Madi Sue Montgomery
|Oklahoma St.
|Jr
|.358
|13
|58
|RBIs second in Big 12
|SS
|Kelsey Arnold
|Oklahoma
|Sr
|.305
|0
|13
|Top defensive shortstop
|3B
|Sydney Romero
|Oklahoma
|Jr
|.444
|11
|52
|12 doubles
|C
|Harli Ridling
|Kansas
|Sr
|.292
|9
|32
|12 doubles
|OF
|Jessie Scroggins
|Baylor
|Sr
|.458
|2
|27
|Big 12-high 18 SB
|OF
|Kyla Walker
|Baylor
|Jr
|.461
|0
|11
|8 stolen bases
|OF
|Taylor Lynch
|Oklahoma St.
|Jr
|.359
|7
|45
|10 doubles
|Util
|Vanessa Shippy
|Oklahoma St.
|Sr
|.460
|4
|26
|League-best .613 OBP
|DP
|Jocelyn Alo
|Oklahoma
|Fr
|.421
|23
|60
|.964 slugging pct.
|Pitchers
|Pos
|Player
|School
|Cl
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Notable
|SP
|Paige Parker
|Oklahoma
|Sr
|24-2
|140
|0.85
|10-0 in Big 12
|RP
|Paige Lowary
|Oklahoma
|Sr
|7-1
|68.2
|0.82
|Big 12-high 7 saves
|SP
|Gia Rodoni
|Baylor
|Jr
|21-9
|188
|2.04
|League-best 237 SO
Second Team
|Pos
|Player
|School
|Cl
|Avg
|HR
|Notable
|1B
|Shay Knighten
|Oklahoma
|Jr
|.351
|7
|24
|.429 OBP
|2B
|Janae Jefferson
|Texas
|Fr
|.407
|0
|23
|11 stolen bases
|SS
|Sami Williams
|Iowa St.
|So
|.384
|11
|26
|12 stolen bases
|3B
|Jessie Roane
|Kansas
|Sr
|.377
|6
|31
|16 doubles
|C
|Kaylee Bosworth
|Iowa St.
|Jr
|.289
|7
|22
|.477 slugging pct.
|OF
|Karli Hamilton
|Texas Tech
|So
|.325
|7
|46
|14 stolen bases
|OF
|Nicole Pendley
|Oklahoma
|Sr
|.302
|11
|38
|.605 slugging pct.
|OF
|Kaitlyn Washington
|Texas
|So
|.331
|3
|16
|8 doubles
|Util
|Caleigh Clifton
|Oklahoma
|Jr
|.319
|7
|38
|11 stolen bases
|DP
|Goose McGlaun
|Baylor
|So
|.333
|14
|47
|.695 slugging pct.
|Pitchers
|Pos
|Player
|School
|Cl
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Notable
|SP
|Mariah Lopez
|Oklahoma
|So
|14-0
|75.1
|1.39
|86 strikeouts
|SP
|Brooke Bolinger
|Texas
|Jr
|12-7
|102
|2.39
|.197 opponents' BA
|SP
|Paige von Sprecken
|Texas
|Jr
|10-10
|138
|1.67
|16 complete games
|Statistics through regular season