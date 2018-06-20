Kassidy Krupit, a national top 20 softball recruit, has signed a national letter of intent with Baylor.
Krupit signed with Baylor after getting a release from Delaware. She's a power hitting third baseman and right-handed pitcher from Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga.
"Kassidy is considered one of the top hitters in the 2018 class and will help solidify our defense at third as well as our bullpen as a very capable pitcher," said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. "She is a passionate athlete who has excelled at a high level in the classroom."
The addition of Krupit gives Baylor nine players in its 2018 signing class.