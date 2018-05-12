OKLAHOMA CITY — Playing in its home away from home, No. 3 Oklahoma rode Nicole Pendley’s five RBIs to a 6-4 win over No. 17 Baylor to capture the Big 12 tournament championship Saturday night at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.
After sweeping through the Big 12 regular season with an 18-0 record, the Sooners (50-3) won all three games in the tournament. The 64-team NCAA softball tournament will be announced Sunday at 9 p.m. on ESPN2, and the Sooners want to get back to ASA Hall of Fame Stadium and win their third straight national title.
Baylor coach Glenn Moore hopes his squad will be selected to host one of 16 regional sites despite losing two of three games in the Big 12 tournament. The Lady Bears (36-16) were ranked No. 16 in the RPI heading into the weekend.
“I think we have a shot to host,” Moore said. “I don’t know if I feel any stronger about it than I did going into this weekend. We’re about where we were. I would have liked to get two wins heading into the OU game.”
The Lady Bears reached their first Big 12 tournament championship game after winning the tiebreaker in Pool B after beating Oklahoma State and losing to Texas Tech on Friday.
Baylor played much more competitively against the Big 12 champions than in late March when the Sooners swept a three-game series at Getterman Stadium by a cumulative 18-1 score.
“I was pleased with the fight we had,” Moore said. “But I thought we played a little tentative early. We should have been more aggressive mainly defensively. Offensively we put together a good effort against a really good pitcher. We certainly competed well against a good team and put ourselves in good position for the postseason.”
Pitching in her third straight game of the tournament, Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (22-11) scattered eight hits and four walks while allowing four earned runs. Oklahoma starter Paige Lowary (8-1) allowed seven hits, a walk and four earned runs.
“Gia was a warrior this weekend for us,” Moore said. “Against an outstanding lineup that she pitched against today, it was hard to stay ahead in the count to those types of hitters all the time. Pendley was the most valuable player for a reason and she hurt us. It’s good to get that kind of weekend out of Gia and now she’ll have this week to recover before regionals.”
The Sooners struck first as Pendley drilled a two-run double in the first inning before Baylor answered with a third-inning run when Taylor Ellis singled and scored on Shelby Friudenberg’s single.
But Pendley delivered again in the bottom of the third when she slugged a three-run homer after Jocelyn Alo walked and Shay Knighten singled to open up a 5-1 lead. Pendley earned the tournament’s most outstanding player award after going 6-for-9 with two homers and nine RBIs in three games.
The Lady Bears cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 5-4 with a three-run sixth. After Jessie Scroggins singled, Kyla Walker ripped a run-scoring triple. Friudenberg walked before Walker scored on Goose McGlaun’s grounder. Maddison Kettler followed with a run-scoring single to pull within one.
The Sooners added an insurance run in the sixth when Sydney Romero hit an RBI single before Lowary shut down Baylor in the seventh to finish off the win.
Rodoni, Walker and Kettler made the all-tournament team for Baylor.