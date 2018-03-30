Oklahoma showed why this year’s club might be better than its last two national championship teams as Mariah Lopez and Paige Lowary combined for a no-hitter while a relentless Sooners offense never let off the gas.
But No. 15 Baylor compounded its problems by making a season-high four errors and looking unfocused on every front before a sellout crowd of 1,324 Friday night at Getterman Stadium.
The result was a 9-0 run-rule victory for No. 2 Oklahoma that had the Lady Bears asking themselves why they played so poorly.
“We didn’t play well in any aspect of the game,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “That wasn’t Baylor softball. That’s what I addressed with the team, that’s not who we are. I challenged them to come back and show who we are tomorrow against a team that’s going to be hard to beat, but certainly one you’re capable of at least putting up a better fight than we did tonight.”
After opening the series with Thursday’s 5-0 win, the Sooners (30-2, 5-0) can finish off a three-game sweep of the Lady Bears (20-8, 0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Through their first five Big 12 games, including last weekend’s three-game sweep of Texas Tech, the Sooners have outscored their conference opponents 49-1.
Baylor hopes to salvage a win with ace Gia Rodoni back in the circle against Oklahoma All-American Paige Parker. Parker threw a two-hitter to outduel Rodoni in the series opener.
“Honestly, I’ve seen few teams as powerful as they’ve been the last two nights in my career, and I’ve been coaching a long time,” Moore said. “If you’re going to get intimidated by a team, this is a team that can intimidate you. They’re shooting for the mountaintop for the third time, so they’ve been there and have great athletes.
“But we’re closer to them than we played tonight, so we’ve got to show up and show some character and a little fight tomorrow. We’re going to have our leader back in the circle, Gia, so I expect a fight to finish this thing out and keep them from sweeping us.”
Baylor was run-ruled for the first time since May 17, 2015, when Louisiana-Lafayette romped to a 9-1 win in six innings in the NCAA regionals.
The Sooners collected nine hits and five walks against Baylor pitchers Regan Green (5-2), Goose McGlaun and Lexi Koltz. But the Lady Bears’ errors made things worse.
“It’s not typical of us,” Moore said. “We have a high fielding percentage and we’ve faced good teams and played good defense. They’re hitting the ball hard and when you hit the ball hard over and over and over, you’re going to play on your heels a little bit.”
Lopez (9-0) started the game and allowed just one baserunner in three innings when Carlee Wallace reached on an error to open the second inning.
Lowary, who routinely hits speeds over 70 mph, faced just seven batters in the last two innings. She hit McGlaun with a pitch with one out in the fifth before retiring the last two hitters to finish off the win.
“They’re good pitchers all the way around,” Wallace said. “We just didn’t show up and when you don’t show up, this is what happens when you play a team like that.”
The Sooners threatened in the first inning when Shay Knighten and Caleigh Clifton drilled singles, but Green got out of trouble when she forced Nicole Pendley to ground out to end the threat.
But there was no stopping the Sooners in the next three innings as they scored four in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.
Green walked Nicole Mendes to open the second before Lea Wodach ripped a double to left field. Kelsey Arnold placed a bunt that Green fielded, but she didn’t throw to first in time after looking Mendes back to third.
Falepolima Aviu blooped a run-scoring single followed by Jocelyn Alo’s two-run double. After McGlaun relieved Green, Alo scored when Baylor shortstop Taylor Ellis couldn’t handle Knighten’s hard liner as the Sooners took a 4-0 lead.
With the Lady Bears making two more errors in the third, the Sooners opened up a 7-0 lead.
Mendes reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second on Ellis’ error. Mendes stole third and scored when Baylor catcher Wallace’s throw sailed into left field when nobody covered third base.
Wodach walked and pinch runner Hannah Sparks scored on Aviu’s grounder and Arnold singled and scored on Romero’s double to left field.
Koltz became Baylor’s third pitcher in the fourth inning, and she walked Pendley before Baylor made its fourth error when rightfielder Maddison Kettler dropped Mendes’ pop fly.
Koltz walked Sparks to load the bases and then walked Raegan Rogers to bring across a run. Green returned to pitch for Baylor and forced Aviu to hit a run-scoring ground out for Oklahoma’s final run.
The Lady Bears hope they can put Friday’s disaster behind them and win the series finale.
“It happens,” Wallace said. “I’ve been on teams before where it happens. You see it in the big leagues, people who get paid millions of dollars, it happens to them. All we can chalk it up to is it’s a learning experience. If we learn from it, it’s not a loss, it’s a gain for us.”