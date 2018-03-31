Oklahoma has the deepest and most talented pitching staff in NCAA softball, but a prolific Baylor offense never thought it would score just one run throughout an entire series.
But that’s exactly what unfolded as Paige Parker and Paige Lowary combined for a five-hitter in a 4-1 win over No. 15 Baylor as the No. 2 Sooners completed a three-game sweep before a sellout crowd of 1,324 Saturday night at Getterman Stadium.
Following Thursday’s 5-0 opening win and Friday’s 9-0 blowout, the Sooners outscored the Lady Bears, 18-1, in the series. The Lady Bears (20-9, 0-3) came into the series leading the Big 12 with a .347 team batting average, but collected just seven hits in 19 innings against the Sooners (31-2, 6-0).
Baylor scored its only run in the seventh when Goose McGlaun rocketed a triple down the left-field line, and pinch runner Madi O’Neal scored on Maddison Kettler’s ground out.
“To go three games without scoring a run (through the first 18 innings) is just amazing to me what they did to our offense,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I still think we have a great offense. Our batting average is proof of that. It’s one of the highest we’ve ever had in the history of our program against some good teams. I think we’ll hit people down the stretch, but that’s a very good team.”
Baylor starter Gia Rodoni (12-6) pitched superbly as she limited the Sooners to four hits. But two of those were very loud hits as Sydney Romero opened the game with a homer over the left-field fence before Nicole Pendley started the fifth with a homer over the right-field fence.
“I think they started recognizing that I tried to get ahead on my first pitch so they tried to take advantage of that,” Rodoni said. “They got my pitches right there and I had two mistakes that I wish I could take back.”
Pinch hitter Kylie Lundberg punched a two-run single in the seventh to complete Oklahoma’s scoring. That was more than enough with Parker (17-1) and Lowary in the circle as they sealed the Sooners' 36th straight true road win.
Despite the loss, Moore was pleased with the fight the Lady Bears showed following Friday’s 9-0 loss in five innings in which they committed a season-high four errors.
“That was one of the worst defeats I’ve been a part of,” Moore said. “When a team hits you that hard for that long and doesn’t let up, you don’t know what’s going to show back up. I challenged them to put that behind them quick and move forward. And we did that. We came out and competed. I couldn’t have asked for a better performance out of Gia.”
After Parker threw a complete game two-hitter in Thursday’s opener, the Lady Bears picked up four hits against her in four-plus innings in Saturday’s game. Like the opener, Baylor couldn’t produce with runners in scoring position.
Nicky Dawson opened the bottom of the first with a single, moved to second on Kyla Walker’s sacrifice bunt, and took third on Jessie Scroggins’ bunt single.
But the middle of Baylor’s lineup couldn’t come through as Carlee Wallace lined out to shortstop Kelsey Arnold and Shelby Friudenberg popped up to rightfielder Nicole Mendes.
Taylor Ellis reached on an infield single with two outs in the third but Parker struck out Caitlin Charlton to end the inning.
The Lady Bears threatened again in the fifth when Kettler led off with a double to left field. The hard throwing Lowary relieved Parker and Kettler moved to third on Ellis’ sacrifice bunt.
But once again the Lady Bears couldn’t get the big hit as Charlton and Dawson grounded out to end the inning.
“They have the ability to use multiple pitchers with different looks, and then they’ve got a 72 to 73 mph pitcher (Lowary),” Moore said. “That’s well over 100 mph in baseball. This was a huge challenge we were facing. I told them we won’t see pitching like this until we see them in the Big 12 tournament.”
The Sooners tacked on two more runs in the seventh as Caleigh Clifton singled and Pendley walked before Lundberg hit her two-run single to open up a 4-0 lead before Baylor scored its only run of the series in the bottom of the seventh.
With the powerful Sooners in their rear-view mirror, the Lady Bears hope to put together a winning streak in the Big 12 beginning with a three-game series at Texas Tech next weekend.
“We really wanted to put it behind us and keep going in the right direction,” McGlaun said. “I think that this game is something that’s kind of shifting us that way and getting us right back on track and playing Baylor softball because (Friday) wasn’t Baylor softball. We wanted to come right back and play together and get back going right.”