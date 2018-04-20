On a day when Jessie Scroggins became Baylor’s career hits leader, a freshman with just eight hits this season made sure the Lady Bears finished off the doubleheader sweep.
Freshman Hannah Smith singled across a pair of runs as the No. 21 Lady Bears squeezed out a 2-1 win over Kansas after taking a 4-1 win in Friday’s opener at Getterman Stadium.
The Lady Bears (28-13, 6-6) will go for the three-game sweep when they face the Jayhawks (25-20, 0-11) at noon Sunday in the series finale.
“We needed this,” Scroggins said. “We’re aiming for the sweep on Sunday, so that’s the goal.”
Scroggins hit a pair of singles in the opener to give her 254 career hits to surpass Lindsey Cargill as Baylor’s all-time hits leader. Cargill ended her career last season with 253 hits.
“When Cargill did it, it was amazing, and then to break it on Cargill’s birthday by the way,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “This program is old enough that to where anyone who holds a record has done something amazing, so to break any records is a feat she (Scroggins) should be very proud of.”
Smith’s two singles put her 246 hits behind Scroggins, but they produced both Baylor runs in the nightcap. Her bloop single with two outs in the sixth off Andie Formby (11-7) brought across Nicky Dawson, who had reached base on an infield single before stealing second.
“I’m pretty excited,” Smith said. “I haven’t been hitting my best, so it was good to turn around and do something different for a change.”
Smith came into the game with a .182 batting average, but her two-out single in the second inning scored Goose McGlaun to give the Lady Bears the early lead.
“She wasn’t getting hits, she wasn’t producing, but I just saw something that kept me going back to her,” Moore said. “I almost made a change and put another hitter in today, but I just saw something in batting practice that I was going to hang on a little longer. You just never know when a kid’s going to break out.”
Kansas tied it in the fourth when Annie Mehringer singled off Baylor starter Regan Green (9-3) to score Shelby Gayre, who had opened the inning with a walk.
But Green retired the last 10 Kansas hitters following Mehringer’s single to finish off a four-hitter.
“We were just mixing it up, throwing all of my pitches,” Green said. “I feel good out there. My defense played so good behind me and I got a lot of ground balls. When you have a defense like that behind you, you want to keep throwing strikes and getting outs because you want to do it for your team.”
Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (16-9) wasn’t as sharp as she was Tuesday night when she threw a three-hitter in a 3-0 win over Texas in Austin. But she managed to escape trouble throughout the opener against the Jayhawks as she allowed just one run despite giving up seven hits and two walks.
“Gia was a little sore before the game and probably didn’t feel the best,” Moore said. “We’ve been riding her a whole lot. She’s a warrior. If we had needed her to come out of the pen in the second game, she was warm and ready to go.”
The Lady Bears scored off Sarah Miller (8-9) in the first inning of the opener as Scroggins reached on a bunt single, stole second and came across on McGlaun’s double to right field.
After Maddison Kettler and Scroggins singled with two outs in the second inning, Kyla Walker ripped a two-run triple past diving Kansas leftfielder Erin McGinley to give Baylor a 3-0 lead.
Becki Monaghan led off the fifth with a homer over the center-field fence, but Walker hit a run-scoring single in the sixth to give Baylor a 4-1 lead.
“We got them when we had to have them, I guess,” Moore said. “I thought we had several other opportunities. We’ve just got to be happy with wins right now. I told the team our offense will come around, I really believe it will.”