Baylor senior centerfielder Jessie Scroggins was named first-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Scroggins is the second Baylor player to be named to the first team as she joins pitcher Whitney Canion who was honored in 2014.
One of the top defensive centerfielders in the country, Scroggins enjoyed her best offensive season as she set a single-season school record with a .461 batting average while also setting the Baylor career record with 277 hits.
Scroggins has signed a two-year contract to play professional softball with the Chicago Bandits after she was picked 15th overall in the National Professional Fastpitch draft.