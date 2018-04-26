Jessie Scroggins is widely known as one of the best center fielders in the country after earning Big 12 defensive player of the year last season.
But Scroggins wants her offensive game to reach the level of her defensive ability, so she came into this season determined to raise her batting average.
Scroggins’ average has soared from .352 last season to .456 this year as No. 19 Baylor prepares for its final Big 12 road series against Iowa State beginning at 4 p.m. Friday in Ames.
If Scroggins can maintain her batting average, she would break the Lady Bears’ single-season record of .430 set by Lindsey Cargill last year. It would be the third straight year Baylor would have a new single-season batting leader after Kyla Walker set the school record at .415 in 2016.
“I’m just trying to finish out strong and wherever I end up is where I end up,” Scroggins said. “I definitely stepped it up this year. I worked on my pitch selection, taking advantage of the first two strikes. I’m incorporating bunting more. I’m just making sure I’m able to bunt and hit away.”
Scroggins holds Baylor’s career record with 256 hits, leaping to the top last Friday against Kansas when she surpassed Cargill’s 253 hits from 2014-17. Not only does Scroggins lead the Lady Bears in batting average this season, she tops the team with 67 hits, 11 doubles, 37 runs, 17 stolen bases and a .487 on-base percentage.
Baylor coach Glenn Moore has seen Scroggins improve at the plate by handling outside pitches better. Pitchers often threw outside to get Scroggins out last season.
“Most of her hits have been to the left side of the field and they’ve been hard hit balls, so she’s just improved her game and taken away her weakness and now there’s no holes in her swing and she’s a scary hitter,” Moore said. “It’s one thing to be a tough out when you’re laying down bunts and beating them out. It’s another when you’re hitting balls off the wall and out of the park, line drives. You can be a scary hitter in the leadoff spot and that’s what she is.”
After Tuesday’s doubleheader split against Houston, Cougars coach Kristin Vesely seemed baffled by how to pitch to Scroggins.
“When playing Houston, after the game, coach came up to me and said, ‘I can’t figure out how to get her out,’” Moore said. “She’s that kind of hitter and that’s why we moved her back to the leadoff spot. To kind of create a little bit of doubt in the pitcher’s mind to start the game because she’s a tough out.”
Scroggins plans to play in the National Pro Fastpitch League following Baylor’s season after she was picked 15th overall in Monday’s draft by the Chicago Bandits.
“I will pursue that,” Scroggins said. “When I’m done I’ll head out there. It meant a lot. I’m really excited, and I’m glad Chicago picked me up.”
Scroggins’ eye-popping season has made her a top 25 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. The news seemed kind of surreal when she first heard it Wednesday.
“I was taking a nap and I woke up and I had some Twitter notifications, and I was like ‘What’s going on?’” Scroggins said. “I was tagging a tweet and then I went and looked and oh, that’s a nice surprise.”
The Lady Bears (30-14, 7-6) hope to build on their four-game Big 12 winning streak against an improved Iowa State (22-25, 3-9) team that won two of three games against Texas Tech last weekend in Lubbock. After Friday’s opener, Saturday’s game is set for 1 p.m. followed by Sunday’s noon series finale.
Baylor hopes ace Gia Rodoni (18-9, 2.05 ERA) will be on her game like she was in a 1-0 win over Houston on Tuesday when she allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in eight innings in the first game of the doubleheader. The Cougars came back to win the second game 4-3.
Iowa State will likely counter with Brianna Weilbacher, who is 9-8 with a 3.81 ERA. Baylor will conclude the regular season at Getterman Stadium against Texas on May 5-6.
“We’ve been on the road a lot this year and this is the last one of the regular season,” Moore said. “We’re playing a team that’s much better than they have been in previous years. I’ve said it over and over that we just have to keep getting better and I think we’ve been doing that over the last couple of weeks. “