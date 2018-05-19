COLLEGE STATION – The Gia Rodoni who threw two no-hitters in last year’s NCAA regional reappeared in the nick of time Saturday night.
Relying on a masterful changeup, Rodoni spun her third postseason no-hitter as Baylor stayed alive with a 6-0 win over McNeese State at Davis Diamond to advance to the championship game.
The powerful right-hander collected nine strikeouts and walked three batters as she threw her fourth career no-hitter. Rodoni (23-11) no-hit Kent State and James Madison at last year’s NCAA regional at Getterman Stadium before no-hitting Northwestern State in this year’s season opener.
No other pitcher in Baylor history has ever thrown a no-hitter in NCAA tournament play.
“I’m just really, really impressed with postseason Gia and the way she threw tonight,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I just know how big a deal that no-hitter was against that lineup because it’s the fifth time we’ve seen them and they’re tough outs and they have scary hitters at the top.”
Baylor (38-17) avenged an 11-10 loss to McNeese (41-21) in Friday’s tournament opener and will face host Texas A&M in the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Lady Bears stayed alive earlier Saturday with a 9-0 run-rule win over Prairie View A&M in six innings.
The Aggies (42-16) need just one win to clinch the regional championship after advancing with a pair of run-rule wins, including 10-1 blowout of McNeese earlier Saturday and Friday’s 9-0 win over Prairie View.
Baylor needs to win two games against the Aggies to capture the regional. A second game will be played after the first game Sunday if the Lady Bears win.
Though Rodoni will pitch for the third straight day, she said she’s ready to go again.
“I’m feeling good at this point,” Rodoni said. “I’m ready to go attack A&M tomorrow and have a good competitive game against them. We’re not out of gas yet. I know we want to keep playing.”
Rodoni was eager to deliver a great performance after she allowed seven hits, three walks and four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings in relief of Regan Green in Friday’s game against the Cowgirls.
“I definitely didn’t want to go back to what happened the previous day,” Rodoni said. “I didn’t want to end our season. From the first pitch I was mentally locked in and the defense and offense produced for me.”
Dominating McNeese from the start, Rodoni retired the first 10 batters before she walked Erika Piancastelli with one out in the fourth.
Rodoni only got into one real jam in the fifth as McNeese loaded the bases with one out after she hit Brenique Wright with a pitch and walked Tayler Strother and Carleigh Chaumont.
But she escaped trouble when she struck out Taylor Edwards and forced Justyce McClain to pop up.
“I really had to focus on locating following the previous day,” Rodoni said. “They were hitting me around pretty good. My changeup I would say was the difference today. Granted they had seen it several times. I just knew it was the pitch I would be successful with, so I put all my confidence in it and it helped me out a lot.”
The Lady Bears played aggressively from the start as they jumped on McNeese starter Alexsandra Flores (19-10) for a first-inning run.
Kyla Walker opened with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Jessie’ Scroggins’ single up the middle.
Scroggins delivered again in the third inning as she drilled a double to left field to score Nicky Dawson who had opened with a walk.
“It was very important (to start fast) because we didn’t strike early yesterday,” said Scroggins, who collected three hits to raise her batting average to a team-high .468. “Today we wanted to do a better job and I think that was the difference in the game. We came out very aggressive and didn’t take as many pitches and we jumped on them like we were supposed to.”
Baylor had a chance to break it open in the fourth as Taylor Ellis walked, Walker reached on an error and Scroggins walked to load the bases with one out.
Shelby Friudenberg flew out to short left field, but Walker occupied McNeese’s defense by getting in a rundown between second and third. Ellis slid into home for Baylor’s third run after dashing from third.
McNeese leftfielder Edwards robbed Hannah Thompson of a homer in the fifth when she reached over the fence for the catch. But Maddison Kettler, who had reached on an error, tagged up and scored for a 4-0 lead. The Lady Bears gave Rodoni a bigger cushion with a two-run sixth.
With Green (12-5) throwing a five-hitter, Baylor cruised to a 9-0 win over Prairie View on Saturday afternoon.
Green rebounded from a disastrous regional opening performance Friday against McNeese State when she didn’t get out of the first inning after allowing six hits and five runs in Baylor’s 11-10 loss.
Baylor gave her plenty of support as eight starters had hits and all nine reached base.
The Lady Bears scored a pair of first-inning runs after loading the bases with no outs against Ashley Higgins (5-8) as Walker and Scroggins reached on infield singles and Dawson was hit by a pitch. Friudenberg brought in Walker with a sacrifice fly and Dawson scored on a wild pitch.
Baylor scored another run in the second inning when Hannah Smith walked and scored on a wild pitch. Madi O’Neal’s run-scoring single pushed Baylor’s lead to 4-0 in the third inning.
With a five-run fourth inning against reliever Taylor Drury, the Lady Bears broke it open.
After Dawson’s infield single, the runs started coming as Scroggins and Goose McGlaun drilled RBI-doubles and Friudenberg hit an RBI-single. Hannah Thompson capped the inning with a two-run single.