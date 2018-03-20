Baylor always schedules some of the nation’s best softball teams, but few give the Lady Bears as much trouble as North Texas.
The Mean Green had won three of the last four games against the Lady Bears in the past two seasons, and had a chance to pull out another win heading into the final innings Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.
No. 13 Baylor finally broke through with a pair of sixth-inning runs to squeeze out a 2-0 win behind Gia Rodoni’s masterful two-hit, 10-strikeout pitching.
Baylor coach Glenn Moore doesn’t know exactly why North Texas (12-15) is always so tough to beat, but he’s come to expect it.
“I wish you could figure that out and let me know,” Moore said. ”But we’ve talked about the difficulty in beating them. Maybe we made something too big out of it. It’s a great coach (Tracey Kee) over there and she does a great job of competing against us. Having played them now, I think they’re a better team than they are on paper and the way they look. I think they’re going to win some games down the stretch.”
North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein (6-6) worked out of jams after Baylor put two runners on base in both the fourth and fifth innings. But the Lady Bears (18-4) finally delivered in the sixth.
With one out, Carlee Wallace drew a walk and pinch runner Alyssa Avalos moved to third when Taylor Ellis smacked a double off the left-field wall.
Maddison Kettler brought in the first run with a sacrifice fly before Caitlin Charlton drilled a run-scoring single to give Baylor a 2-0 lead. The Lady Bears finished with seven hits and three walks, but stranded seven runners.
"She was kind of mixing up speeds, so it took us awhile to sit back on that pitch, that off-speed pitch,” Ellis said. “I thought we did a great job even though it took us awhile to get going. I thought we made good adjustments at the plate tonight."
Rodoni (11-3) did the rest as she retired the first two batters in the seventh before Baylor third baseman Charlton dropped Nicole Ochotnicki’s infield pop. But the error didn’t rattle Rodoni as she struck out Sally Gastelo to end the game.
Rodni’s changeup was superb as North Texas’ hitters routinely took big swings and missed. She hit Lindsay Gregory with a pitch in the first inning but didn’t walk any batters.
“We just stuck with normal pitches of what I throw,” Rodoni said. “We've been throwing my changeup a lot. I was like, OK the more I throw it, the more effective it'll be for me in the outcome. So that's what we've been rolling with heavily.”
Baylor has relied heavily on Rodoni to be the team’s ace all season and she’s answered the call.
“She’s got such a devastating change,” Moore said. “I don’t know the percentage but Coach (Britni Sneed) Newman loves to call that pitch with Gia. It’s effective. You can tell many batters it’s coming and they still can’t hit it. It’s got a good break in it.”
Batting ninth in the order, Baylor leftfielder Kyla Walker went one for two in her first start since injuring her ankle in practice before Baylor left for the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., which began March 2. After missing 11 games, Walker grounded out in a pinch hit appearance against Texas State last Wednesday.
The Lady Bears have just four games remaining Friday through Sunday in the LSU Round Robin in Baton Rouge, La., before opening Big 12 play against two-time defending national champion Oklahoma March 29-31 at Getterman Stadium.