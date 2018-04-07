LUBBOCK – After getting knocked out early in the series opener, Baylor ace Gia Rodoni was anxious to get back in the circle and pitch with her usual command.
Rodoni was near flawless as she threw a two-hitter and amassed a season-high 14 strikeouts as the No. 16 Lady Bears overcame Texas Tech, 2-0, on a chilly Saturday afternoon.
Following their second win of the weekend, the Lady Bears (23-9, 2-3) will go for the series sweep at noon Sunday.
In Friday’s 12-8 win, Rodoni lasted just 2 2/3 innings as she allowed five hits and four earned runs before Regan Green won the game in relief. But Rodoni was much more effective in her second outing against the Red Raiders (21-17, 1-7) as she allowed two singles to Jessica Hartwell, who slugged three homers in the series opener.
“Gia missed a lot of pitches on Friday, but she was clearly on today,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “She just went right back at it and was as good as she’s been all year. We’re looking at pitching her again (Sunday). We really need to come away from here with three wins.”
Rodoni (13-6) needed to be on her game since Texas Tech starter Kassidy Scott held Baylor scoreless until the sixth.
The Lady Bears finally broke through when Shelby Friudenberg drew a one-out walk and moved to second on Carlee Wallace’s fielder’s choice before scoring on Maddison Kettler’s single.
Baylor added another run in the seventh as Nicky Dawson walked and moved to second on Jessie Scroggins’ grounder before stealing third and coming across on Kyla Walker’s single to grab a 2-0 lead. It was Walker’s third hit of the afternoon.
After blasting five homers on Friday, the Lady Bears had trouble getting their offense going. Scott (6-6) went the distance for the Red Raiders as she allowed seven hits and two walks.
“I swapped the lineup a little today, but we didn’t seem to have the right chemistry and couldn’t get things going,” Moore said.
Rodoni ended the game strong as she struck out the side in the seventh, including the dangerous Hartwell to open the inning.
“Hartwell is a tough out which is an understatement,” Moore said. “She swings the bat well but we were able to get her out in that inning.”