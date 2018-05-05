Baylor’s home run drought had reached such epic proportions at Getterman Stadium that the Lady Bears couldn’t get it out of their heads even when they left the park.
Could they really go an entire season without hitting a homer in their own park?
With Goose McGlaun slugging a pair of homers and Jessie Scroggins hitting her first homer in four seasons at home, the No. 19 Lady Bears finally busted the fences as they powered their way to a 7-5 win over Texas before a sellout crowd of 1,324 fans Saturday night.
“I think they just got fed up,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “That’s the team I thought we were going to have going into the year that we haven’t seen show up very often and maybe never. I don’t know if we’ve had an offensive output of that magnitude against that quality of a pitching staff the whole year.”
Following their eighth straight Big 12 win, the Lady Bears (34-14, 11-6) clinched third in the Big 12 heading into the final regular season game Sunday at 2 p.m. against fourth-place Texas (30-22, 10-7).
McGlaun started the home run parade when she opened the second inning with a deep shot over the left-centerfield fence off Texas starter Brooke Bolinger (12-7). It was Baylor’s 29th homer of the season but the first at home.
“It was definitely a deep breath,” McGlaun said. “It was just great to get that first one out of the way. I think that kind of catapulted us to Scroggs’ next homer. I think the first one kind of opened the door.”
After Texas tied the game with a third-inning run, Baylor erupted for five runs in the fifth as Scroggins and McGlaun went deep.
Hannah Thompson ignited the offense with a double to left field before Taylor Ellis drilled a run-scoring double down the third-base line to give the Lady Bears a 2-1 lead.
Scroggins followed with a two-run homer over the right-field fence. It was Scroggins 11th career homer and second of the season, but it was her first ever at Getterman Stadium.
It was an electric moment for Scroggins as she began jumping up and down as she rounded the bases before her teammates swarmed her at home.
“I was really excited,” Scroggins said. “She had been pitching inside all game and I hadn’t been getting my hands through. So at this next at-bat I was going to make sure I got my hands through. It was drifting and I was like please keep going and it went over.”
When Erica Wright relieved Bolinger, the Lady Bears kept hammering away as Kyla Walker singled before McGlaun sent her second homer over the left-field fence. Her team-leading 14th homer of the season gave Baylor a 6-1 lead.
“We just needed to come together as a team and really put all our hits together,” McGlaun said. “I think that’s what we did tonight. We really took advantage of some pitches that she made, and we made them pay for the pitches that she threw.”
With Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (21-9) allowing just two hits through the first five innings, it looked like the Lady Bears would win easily. But Texas jumped on her for four sixth-inning runs to cut Baylor’s lead to 6-5.
Ki’Audra Hayter opened the inning with a triple before Janae Jefferson walked and MK Tedder hit a run-scoring infield single. Paige von Sprecken drilled a two-run double to right field to knock Rodoni out of the game with no outs.
Taylor Ellsworth greeted Baylor reliever Regan Green with a run-scoring double but she retired the next three hitters to get out of the jam.
“You think you have a five-run lead and you should feel pretty good about it,” Moore said. “But Texas is playing its best ball right now and they want to win as much as everybody else and they’re a quality team. They’re capable of it and Gia didn’t have her best stuff tonight. The offense backed her up and padded it enough to where Regan could come in and get the save.”
The Lady Bears added an insurance run in the sixth when Scroggins singled, stole second and raced home on Texas catcher Ellsworth’s overthrow at second.
Green finished off the win by retiring the Longhorns in order in the seventh.
“Early in the year, we might would have let Gia take it,” Moore said. “But it shows the confidence we’re having with Green and she’s earned that I think.”