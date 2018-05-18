COLLEGE STATION — Despite a makeshift defense and shaky pitching, Baylor’s offense still had enough juice to move into position to send Friday’s NCAA regional opener against McNeese State into extra innings.
But then Baylor coach Glenn Moore made a decision he instantly regretted: He took the bat out of Kyla Walker’s hands.
Instead of allowing Walker to swing with runners on first and third with two outs in the seventh, Moore tried to manufacture a run by attempting to get Taylor Ellis in a rundown between first and second base in an effort to allow Madi O’Neal to score from third.
The plan backfired as Ellis was tagged for the final out before O’Neal could score as the Cowgirls hung on for an 11-10 win in an exhausting, frustrating game for the Lady Bears at Davis Diamond.
“I probably made one of the biggest coaching mistakes in my career taking the bat out of a .450 hitter’s hand, trying to make something happen, getting overzealous,” Moore said. “I think I tried to out-guess them a little bit, thinking they weren’t going to go after the runner with speed on third base. The rest of my life I’ll go through that one and regret making that decision with Kyla Walker in the box.”
The loss sent Baylor (36-17) to an elimination game against Prairie View A&M (20-22) at 4 p.m. Saturday. No. 1 regional seed Texas A&M moved to Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. winner’s bracket game against McNeese by run-ruling Prairie View, 9-0, in five innings Friday night.
The Lady Bears face the daunting task of having to win two games Saturday and two more Sunday to advance to the Super Regional.
“Probably our backs are against the wall as bad as they’ve ever been right now,” Moore said.
Trailing 11-9 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Baylor rallied as Goose McGlaun, O’Neal and Ellis singled, with the last hit cutting McNeese State’s lead to 11-10 with two outs.
With a 1-2 count, Caroline Settle threw a ball to Walker, the leading career hitter in Baylor history with a .425 batting average. McNeese catcher Aubree Turbeville threw to shortstop Tayler Strother who whipped the ball to first baseman Morgan Catron to tag out Ellis off first base for the final out.
The Lady Bears were forced to shuffle their lineup since catcher Carlee Wallace is out for the regional after suffering a concussion in last weekend’s Big 12 tournament against Oklahoma.
Ellis moved from shortstop to catcher and rightfielder Maddison Kettler moved to shortstop, a position she hadn’t played since West High School two years ago. Madi O’Neal moved in at right field.
The Lady Bears had defensive issues all afternoon as they tied their season high with four errors as Kettler, O’Neal and usually sterling outfielders Jessie Scroggins and Walker made one apiece. Kettler’s bobble on Erika Piancastelli’s grounder with two outs in the seventh allowed Strother to score from third with McNeese’s 11th run.
“It was a very frustrating game to say the least,” Moore said. “Our game plan going in failed quickly. What we had prepared for didn’t work. It’s probably my fault as much as anything because we have so many new pieces right now, moving people around, over-thinking it a little bit.”
Moore gambled by starting No. 2 pitcher Regan Green instead of ace Gia Rodoni. After Green pitched six strong innings in a 10-2 win over McNeese on April 10 at Getterman Stadium, Moore hoped for a similar result.
But the Cowgirls hammered Green (11-5) for six hits and five first-inning runs before Rodoni relieved with two outs. Piancastelli, Strother and Carleigh Chaumont drilled run-scoring doubles while Brenique Wright hit a two-run single. Rodoni finally stopped the bleeding when she struck out Lauren Brown to get out of the first inning.
The Lady Bears had to play catch-up the rest of the game.
“We decided we were going to come in here high-risk, high-reward,” Moore said. “We thought if we could knock off a win with Regan, and having pitched well against them the last time, then that would even the playing field with the 1 seed (Texas A&M) and the 2 seed (Baylor). Now we’re put in this position and we’ve used our starter in a hot game when it’s exhausting out there.”
Even with Rodoni pitching the rest of the game, the Cowgirls (41-19) kept stretching their lead. Justyce McClain singled and took advantage of Ellis’ inexperience at catcher by stealing second and third before scoring on Catron’s squeeze bunt in the second inning.
The Cowgirls expanded their lead to 8-0 with run-scoring singles by Chaumont and McClain in the third inning as Baylor appeared headed for a run-rule loss.
“I certainly tip my hat to McNeese for having a game plan to come out and punch us quickly,” Moore said. “We were stunned for three innings. The kids fought back hard. I’m very proud of them. But we put ourselves in a huge hole initially and fought back, but you can’t dig that kind of a hole at this level.”
After failing to get a hit off Alexsandra Flores (19-9) in the first three innings, the Lady Bears finally came alive with three straight singles by Nicky Dawson, Scroggins and Shelby Friudenberg that led to four fourth-inning runs.
Even after McNeese scored a pair of sixth-inning runs to open up a 10-4 lead, the Lady Bears kept fighting by scoring five runs with two outs in the bottom of the inning to pull within one.
Hannah Thompson pounded a two-run homer and Dawson drilled a run-scoring double. Scroggins followed with a run-scoring single and moved to third when centerfielder Wright made an errant throw to the infield.
Settle finally got McNeese out of the inning when she relieved Amber Coons and forced Friudenberg to pop up for the third out.
“We just had to make adjustments at the plate,” Thompson said. “In the beginning of the game, we weren’t adjusting real well. Once we got through the lineup and we started seeing the pitcher more, we made adjustments and then we just kept it rolling with each pitch and kept passing the bat. That’s how we got runs on the board.”