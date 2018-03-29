Opportunities to score against Oklahoma All-American Paige Parker are always scarce and can never be taken for granted.
No. 15 Baylor tested the powerful left-hander by putting runners in scoring position in three of the first four innings in Thursday night’s series-opening game at Getterman Stadium.
But after the Lady Bears failed to break through, the No. 2 Sooners busted it open with a three-run sixth to take a 5-0 win before a sellout crowd of 1,267.
“You really need to put the pressure on them early and get in that driver’s seat with a team that aggressive and that good,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We did have some chances and we had good at-bats, but we just didn’t have the outcome. I thought we had quality at-bats against Parker for a long time and she didn’t have that many strikeouts. But we just couldn’t get the production.”
Parker (16-1) finished with a two-hitter and allowed three walks but struck out just one as the Sooners improved to 29-2 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12. The senior notched her 108th career win, the most among active NCAA Division I pitchers as the Sooners won their 34th straight true road game.
She outdueled Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (12-5) who allowed nine hits, five walks and five earned runs before she was relieved by Goose McGlaun with no outs in the seventh. Rodoni issued two intentional walks to freshman phenom Jocelyn Alo, who ranks among the nation’s home run leaders with 16.
“It’s just a tough lineup all the way through,” Rodoni said. “Oklahoma came in prepared and knew what they were going to get. I tip my hat off to them. I felt really good at the start of the game. Toward the end of the game they recognized what I had and attacked it.”
Playing their Big 12 opener, the Lady Bears (20-7) began testing the Sooners in the first inning when Parker hit leadoff batter Nicky Dawson with a pitch and Kyla Walker followed with a bloop single. But Jessie Scroggins popped up an attempted bunt before Carlee Wallace and Shelby Friudenberg flew out.
Baylor put runners on second and third with two outs in the third inning after Walker reached on a fielder’s choice and Scroggins singled and moved to second on rightfielder Nicole Mendes’ throw.
But once again the Lady Bears failed to deliver a run as Wallace flew out to end the inning.
More frustration came for the Lady Bears when Taylor Ellis flew out to end the fourth inning after McGlaun walked and moved to second on Maddison Kettler’s sacrifice bunt.
“It would have been awesome to get a run and give Gia a little room to breathe,” Walker said. “I think it would have been key, but honestly they are so confident in everything that they do that one run wouldn’t have really changed their confidence much.”
The Sooners finally scored the game’s first run in the fifth when Mendes ripped a double to the left-field alley to score Falepolima Aviu from first after she reached on a fielder’s choice.
Baylor escaped further damage when Shay Knighten fouled out to end the inning after Rodoni intentionally walked Alo.
After Rodoni retired the first two batters in the sixth, the Sooners broke it open with three runs.
Lea Woodach reached on an infield single before Rodoni walked Kelsey Arnold. Aviu drilled a run-scoring double to left-center before Sydney Romero ripped a two-run single to give the Sooners a 4-0 lead.
After Mendes reached on a bunt single, Alo flew out to end the inning, but the damage was done.
“I’d love to sit here and say we beat ourselves,” Moore said. “But that’s a very aggressive lineup top to bottom, and I think it’s the best we’ve seen this year to be quite honest with you. And we’ve seen Florida, Alabama and some good ones, but they’re a very good offense and it makes you work.”
The Sooners scored their final run after Rodoni walked Knighten and Nicole Pendley to open the seventh. Pinch runner Raegan Rogers came across on Woodach’s ground out.
Moore plans to start right-hander Regan Green (5-1) in the second game of the three-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“I want to see them come out and fight,” Moore said. “We were going to defend our home turf, and they were just that good tonight. I thought they played flawless, Oklahoma, and we made a few mistakes. That’s our challenge is to come out, make them play a great game, make them work really hard to be able to score runs.”