After pounding a line drive off the top of the right-field wall, Baylor third baseman Goose McGlaun’s body language screamed, “What do I have to do to get one out of here?”
McGlaun came within inches of hitting Baylor’s first homer at Getterman Stadium, but instead she had to settle for a long single in the third inning. All of McGlaun’s team-high 11 homers have been on the road this season.
“I’m not going to lie, I thought it was out,” McGlaun said. “That’s part of playing in Getterman. It’s tough to hit a ball out of here.”
McGlaun still had a big day as she collected three singles and three RBIs to lead the No. 21 Lady Bears to a 6-0 romp over Kansas to complete a three-game weekend sweep Sunday afternoon.
Gia Rodoni (17-9) dominated the Jayhawks (25-21, 0-12) as she allowed four hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings before Regan Green nailed down the final two outs.
The Lady Bears (29-13, 7-6) played one of their most complete games of the season as they amassed 10 hits and didn’t make an error. Baylor has put together a four-game winning streak beginning with Tuesday’s 3-0 win at Texas.
“We’re going in the right direction after having slumped really bad a couple weeks back,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Now we’re just forward thinking. As the team said last week going into the Texas game, we’re going to be the comeback kids right now. They’ve really focused on playing against themselves, really, and trying to be better every game.”
McGlaun said the Lady Bears have tried not to focus on their home run drought at home, but it’s become the elephant in the room. Baylor has slugged 25 homers on the road but none in 13 home games.
“I think it’s definitely in the back of our minds,” McGlaun said. “But we’re trying not to worry about it because as soon as you start forcing it it’s not going to happen.”
Baylor jumped on Kansas starter Andie Formby (11-8) for a first-inning run when McGlaun singled to left field to score Kyla Walker, who had beat out an infield single.
Walker opened the third inning with a double down the left-field line and scored on Shelby Friudenberg’s single up the middle. McGlaun followed with her long single off the right-field wall before Taylor Ellis hit a run-scoring single to give Baylor a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Bears loaded the bases in the fourth when Jessie Scroggins reached on a fielder’s choice, Walker singled for her third hit, and reliever Sarah Miller hit Friudenberg with a pitch.
McGlaun punched a two-run single to left field before Ellis drove in another run with a single to extend Baylor’s lead to 6-0. Kansas leftfielder Erin McGinley saved another run when she threw out McGlaun at home when she tried to score from second on Ellis’ hit.
“I feel like we were really relaxed, especially offensively,” Rodoni said. “They were just having fun and executing. It just helps me relax a bit in knowing that they are putting up a fight offensively. They kept scoring throughout the game and that’s what we needed.”
Rodoni retired nine straight hitters before she walked Jennifer Marwitz with one out in the seventh. After Sam Dellinger followed with a single, Green relieved and forced two grounders to end the game.
Baylor will hit the road for a doubleheader at Houston at 4 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Ames to face Iowa State in a three-game series next weekend.
With just two home games remaining against Texas on May 5-6, the Lady Bears hope to at least hit one homer at Getterman Stadium before the season is over.
“That’s a little frustrating for us,” Moore said. “I feel like we’re doing that to ourselves, quite frankly. We’re getting pitches that we should be hitting out of the park and not executing. We only have two more opportunities to do that, facing good pitching, so we may not. But I’ll take the win over a home run.”