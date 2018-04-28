AMES, Iowa — Goose McGlaun slugged a three-run homer in the first inning as No. 19 Baylor held off Iowa State, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon.
After their second win of the weekend, the Lady Bears (32-14, 9-6) will go for the series sweep against the Cyclones (22-27, 3-11) at noon Sunday.
Baylor jumped on Iowa State starter Savannah Sanders (3-9) for four first-inning runs before she got the first out.
Jessie Scroggins opened the game with a bunt single followed by Kyla Walker’s single and Shelby Friudenberg’s run-scoring single. McGlaun then lifted her team-leading 12th homer of the season over the center-field fence.
Sanders settled down and didn’t allow another run, and Iowa State got back into the game with a three-run third inning against Baylor starter Regan Green (10-4).
Sami Williams and Sally Woolpert singled before Nichole Antillon drove a three-run homer down the left-field line to cut Baylor’s lead to 4-3.
The Cyclones threatened again in the fifth when Williams doubled and Woolpert walked with two outs. Gia Rodoni relieved and forced Antillon to ground out to end the threat.
Rodoni allowed singles in the sixth and seventh innings but the Cyclones failed to score as she picked up her first save of the season. Green was the winning pitcher as she allowed six hits, a walk and three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.