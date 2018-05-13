The Baylor softball team didn’t land an NCAA regional host site, but it got the next best thing.
Making their eighth straight NCAA tournament appearance, the Lady Bears will face McNeese State in the first regional game at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Davis Diamond in College Station.
No. 15 national seed Texas A&M (40-16) will meet Prairie View A&M (20-21) at 6 p.m. Friday in the double elimination tournament.
It will mark the second time in the last five years that Baylor will play in the College Station regional after traveling there in 2013.
“That’s exciting,” said Baylor centerfielder Jessie Scroggins. “I think a lot of people were anticipating that and a lot of people got what they wanted. We get to stay in Texas and there’s nothing wrong with that. We’ll just go down there and play Baylor softball.”
The Lady Bears (36-14) are very familiar with McNeese State (40-19) since they’ve played three times this season. Baylor won twice, grabbing a 7-1 win on Feb. 16 at the Black and Gold Invitational in Hattiesburg, Miss., and splitting a pair of games April 10-11 at Getterman Stadium.
“I think it probably eliminates some of the scouting work that we would normally do against an opponent that we didn’t know as well as McNeese,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I don’t know if that is a comfort level because I know they’re very a capable, very good team. It’s just going to eliminate some of the work and preparation in getting to know the opponent a little bit in typical years.”
The Lady Bears have played some of their best softball in the last few weeks as they’ve won 11 of their last 14 games. Baylor won its last nine Big 12 games to finish 12-6 in conference regular season play, and then rolled to a 7-1 win over Oklahoma State in the first game of the Big 12 tournament on Friday in Oklahoma City.
The Lady Bears lost their last two games in the tournament, including a 6-5 decision against Texas Tech and a 6-4 decision against Oklahoma in Saturday’s championship game.
“I feel like our bats have really come alive in the second half of the season, and that gives me a lot of hope and it’s encouraging,” said Baylor pitcher Gia Rodoni. “In the last game against Oklahoma they battled and I’m looking forward to taking that down to College Station.”
Baylor was among four Big 12 teams to make the NCAA tournament, joining No. 4 national seed Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas.
Oklahoma (50-3) faces Boston University in the first game in Norman, while Texas (32-24) plays Minnesota in Seattle, and Oklahoma State (38-21) meets Wichita State in Fayetteville, Ark.
The top four national seeds are No. 1 Oregon (47-7), No. 2 Florida (50-8), No. 3 UCLA (50-4) and No. 4 Oklahoma. They were followed in order by Washington, Florida State, Georgia, Arizona State, South Carolina, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Texas A&M and Kentucky.
“This is what we’ve been playing for, to get our marching orders for this time of year,” Moore said. “I told the girls this after the Oklahoma loss in the Big 12 tournament, everything you’ve done to this point is to prepare you for what lies ahead to the best of your ability.”