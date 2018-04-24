HOUSTON — Shelby Friudenberg blasted a solo homer to open the ninth inning to lift Baylor to a 1-0 win, but Houston bounced back for a 4-3 win in the nightcap to split Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (18-9) and Houston’s Trystan Melancon (6-7) were locked in a scoreless pitching duel for eight innings until Friudenberg sent her sixth homer of the season over the left-centerfield fence.
Rodoni allowed just three hits and two walks while collecting 10 strikeouts in eight innings before Regan Green gave up one hit in the ninth to nail down the save.
“This was a tough doubleheader because Houston is a very good team,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore, whose team is 30-14 overall. “Gia might not have felt her best, but she certainly threw really well against a pretty good offense.”
Green came back to start the second game, but Houston (30-18) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after four innings.
The Cougars punched across a pair of second-inning runs when Sarah Queen doubled and scored on Aspen Howie’s double before Brooke Vannoy brought across the second run with a sacrifice fly.
Houston picked up two more runs in the fourth inning as Vannoy walked and scored on Lindsey Stewart’s single before Kaylin Crumpton drilled a run-scoring double.
Green (9-4) allowed six hits, four walks and four earned runs in five innings before Goose McGlaun relieved in the sixth.
“Regan started out really shaky and was a pitch or two from us going to the pen early,” Moore said. “But we needed to throw her and she got some rust knocked off. She worked her way back, and they helped out by swinging at balls out of the zone.”
After Cougars ace Savannah Heebner (20-8) threw five shutout innings, the Lady Bears broke through with a three-run sixth as they amassed five hits.
Jessie Scroggins and Kyla Walker set the table with singles before Friudenberg, Carlee Wallace and Nicky Dawson hit RBI-singles. Heebner escaped further damage by forcing Taylor Ellis and Hannah Thompson to pop up to end the inning.
In the seventh, Madi O’Neal singled before Heebner notched the final three outs to seal the win. The Lady Bears finished with nine hits off Heebner.
“I thought we made adjustments as the game progressed and forced Heebner to change what she was doing,” Moore said. “She’s an outstanding pitcher and has beaten some good teams, but I thought we gave ourselves a chance to win.”
Baylor will return to Big 12 action against Iowa State in Ames Friday through Sunday.