Despite dropping three games to two-time defending national champion Oklahoma last weekend, Baylor coach Glenn Moore still has faith that his softball team can have a great season.
With the Sooners in their rear-view mirror, the rest of the Big 12 schedule appears much more manageable for the No. 16 Lady Bears beginning this weekend against Texas Tech in Lubbock.
The three-game series begins at 6 p.m. Friday followed by Saturday’s 4 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon finale at Rocky Johnson Field.
Moore doesn’t want the Lady Bears (21-9) to lose confidence after the Sooners outscored them, 18-1, in the Big 12 opening series at Getterman Stadium.
“We may not be where Oklahoma is, but there’s not another team in my opinion in this country that’s where Oklahoma is right now,” Moore said. “To have been in the Top 25 for the last 18 years, I think we’re competitive nationally. We’re a good team. And we’ve got to make sure we don’t allow what happened this past weekend to squelch our confidence.”
Moore thought the respect that his program holds nationally showed as the Lady Bears dropped just one spot in this week’s USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll.
“I think we are respected nationally and we do play a tough schedule,” Moore said. “We have a top 10 strength of schedule. When we have Gia (Rodoni) in the circle competing against great teams, we’re there. Anybody that knows Baylor softball knows that we’ve got a great offense and we can smother people quickly with our speed and we’ve got a decent amount of power. I’m not going to allow this team to start doubting themselves.”
Rodoni (12-6, 2.16 ERA) is scheduled to start the first and third games against Texas Tech while Regan Green (6-2, 2.39 ERA) is expected to start the second game. Texas Tech’s top pitchers are Erin Edmoundson (13-6, 2.08 ERA) and Kassidy Scott (6-4, 3.95 ERA).
The Red Raiders (21-15, 1-5) have also felt the wrath of the Sooners as they were outscored 35-1 in a three-game series sweep two weeks ago in Norman. Texas Tech bounced back to win one of three games against Oklahoma State last weekend in Lubbock.
Though the Lady Bears have won their last 12 games in the series, they can’t afford to take the Red Raiders lightly. Texas Tech is hitting .290 as a team and features one of the most dangerous power hitters in the Big 12 in Jessica Hartwell who is hitting .388 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs.
Kiana Workman is hitting .357 with two homers and 25 RBIs while Michaela Cochran is hitting .352 and Karli Hamilton is hitting .288 with four homers and 33 RBIs.
“They have a couple of hitters in their lineup that we have to really respect and we’re playing them at home,” Moore said. “I think they’re a step better than they were. My fear is that we expect three wins without thinking we’re going to have work for them. We’ve been able to do that in the past and we need to go up there as hungry as Oklahoma was when they showed up in Waco this past weekend.”
Baylor centerfielder Jessie Scroggins ended last weekend as the nation’s leading hitter, and has a .515 average following Wednesday’s 8-5 win over Abilene Christian. She also leads Baylor with 13 stolen bases and 28 runs while playing spectacularly in center field.
“I’m just trying to have a good year and finish strong and just hope to stay over .500,” Scroggins said. “I think this year I’ve been more aggressive and trying to go after better pitches. I’ve been doing more bunting and hitting as opposed to just straight bunting.”
Kyla Walker is hitting .414 while Carlee Wallace is hitting .355 with two homers and 20 RBIs. Goose McGlaun has Baylor’s best power numbers with nine homers and 27 RBIs. Despite collecting just seven hits last weekend against Oklahoma, the Lady Bears are hitting .330 for the season.
“OU is definitely one of the best teams we’re going to play all season,” said Baylor third baseman Caitlin Charlton. “It’s good that we had that challenge early on to kind of know what to expect later on in the season.”