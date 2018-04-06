LUBBOCK – The No. 16 Baylor softball team tied a school record with five homers as it overcame a three-run deficit to take a 12-8 win over Texas Tech in Friday night’s series opener.
The win was the first for the Lady Bears (22-9, 1-3) in Big 12 play after a three-game sweep by two-time defending national champion Oklahoma last weekend.
Senior Shelby Friudenberg slugged a solo homer in the fourth inning for the 44th of her career to tie Chelsi Lake (2004-07) for the school record. Goose McGlaun drilled a pair of homers while Taylor Ellis and Jessie Scroggins hit one apiece.
Baylor overcame a three homer performance by Jessica Hartwell, who slugged two-run shots in the first and third innings to give Texas Tech (21-16, 1-6) a 4-1 lead.
Friudenberg and McGlaun lifted solo homers in the fourth as the Lady Bears pulled within one. Baylor erupted for five sixth-inning runs as McGlaun blasted a three-run homer for her team-high 11th of the season.
The Lady Bears scored four more runs in the seventh as Scroggins lifted a solo homer for her first of the season and Taylor Ellis pounded a three-run homer.
Regan Green (7-2) got the win for Baylor as she allowed seven hits, a walk and three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in relief of Baylor starter Gia Rodoni. The second game of the three-game series will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.