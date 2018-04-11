Coming off two spectacular performances against Texas Tech, Baylor ace Gia Rodoni expected another dominating game against McNeese State.
But Rodoni could never find her rhythm as the Cowgirls jumped on her for seven hits and five runs in four innings to cruise to a 7-3 win to split the midweek series Wednesday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.
McNeese State (28-14) rebounded from Tuesday’s 10-2 run-rule loss to snap a five-game winning streak by the No. 16 Lady Bears (25-10).
While Rodoni certainly wasn’t on her game, Baylor coach Glenn Moore wasn’t pleased with any facet of his team’s effort as the Lady Bears collected just three hits and committed three errors.
It’s the last thing he wanted to see as Baylor prepares for a three-game series against Oklahoma State in Stillwater Friday through Sunday.
“It was one of the worst efforts I’ve seen in a Baylor uniform since I’ve been here,” Moore said. “It’s not what you need going into Stillwater. I let them know that. We’re going to work out before we leave tomorrow and try to fix some things.”
The Lady Bears played without senior third baseman Caitlin Charlton, who suffered a knee injury in Tuesday’s game. Though Moore didn’t know the extent of the injury after Wednesday’s game, he’s preparing for having to replace Charlton for the long haul.
Baylor freshman Hannah Smith started the game at third base, but she switched positions with rightfielder Maddison Kettler in the second inning.
“Our first job is to find a third baseman out of what we have,” Moore said. “We’ve got to build confidence in them by putting together an infield that the pitchers have confidence in.”
Rodoni (14-7) was named Big 12 pitcher of the week after last Saturday’s two-hit, 14-strikeout game followed by Sunday’s three-hit, 12-strikeout performance against Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Rodoni dominated the Cowgirls in their first meeting on Feb. 16 as she threw a four-hitter in a 7-1 win in the Black and Gold Invitational in Hattiesburg, Miss. But it was a different scenario Wednesday as the Cowgirls scored three second-inning runs followed by two more fourth-inning runs to knock Rodoni out of the game.
“I didn’t really feel like I had anything working for me today,” Rodoni said. “The only pitch that I had that I felt was consistent was my changeup. So that’s the difference, where I had everything last weekend going right for me pitch-wise. I knew they were going to come out hungrier than they were yesterday after their performance, so I knew I was going to have a challenge.”
Rodoni walked Lauren Brown to open the second inning before Taylor Edwards doubled and Aubree Turbeville reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases with no outs.
After Rodoni struck out Carleigh Chaumont, Tayler Strother pushed across the first run of the game with a sacrifice bunt. Justyce McClain followed with a two-run single to give McNeese State a 3-0 lead.
Taking advantage of McNeese State starter Ashley Koncir’s wildness, the Lady Bears responded with three runs in the bottom of the second.
Koncir walked Goose McGlaun and Shelby Friudenberg before hitting Carlee Wallace with a pitch to load the bases with no outs.
Reliever Amber Coons struck out Taylor Ellis before McGlaun scored on a wild pitch. Nicky Dawson’s two-run single tied the game at 3-3.
Rodoni immediately got into trouble to open the fourth as Turbeville reached on an infield single before Chaumont smacked a double to left field. Strother pushed across a run with a bunt single and McClain drilled a run-scoring single to left field to give McNeese State a 5-3 lead.
After Regan Green relieved for Baylor in the fifth, Edwards reached on Baylor shortstop Taylor Ellis’ error and scored when Turbeville’s single got past Smith in right field.
Ellis let Turbeville’s high pop fall for an error to score Edwards in the seventh as McNeese State stretched its lead to 7-3.
Coons (5-2) delivered an outstanding relief performance as she allowed two hits and two walks in six innings. But Dawson believes the Lady Bears needed to be more focused from the first pitch to set the right tone.
“We’ve got to remain in focus the whole game,” Dawson said. “We’ve got to come out early fighting, and we’ve got to be able to hold that for the whole seven innings and be able to shut them down from the get-go so we don’t have to chip away at the end. We should get it done from the start and I think that’s expected.”