Whenever they get away from Getterman Stadium, the Baylor softball players find a chance to flex their muscles and show off their home run power.
The Baylor offense will need to be on its game against an Oklahoma State lineup that leads the Big 12 with 51 homers.
After sweeping a three-game series at Texas Tech last weekend, the No. 16 Lady Bears hope to do it again against the Cowgirls beginning at 5 p.m. Friday in Stillwater.
The second game is scheduled Saturday at 4 p.m. followed by Sunday’s 1 p.m. series finale at Cowgirl Stadium. But the schedule could change with bad weather anticipated Sunday.
“Oklahoma State is a tough hitting team and it’s going to be tough to beat them up there,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We feel that every game from here on out is a game we have the potential and ability to win. So we just have to play better ball because we can also get beat by anybody we play.”
While two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is the clear favorite to win the Big 12 after opening conference with a 9-0 record, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas will likely battle for second.
Texas is second in the Big 12 at 6-0 after sweeps of Kansas and Iowa State while Oklahoma State is 7-2. Baylor is 3-3 in conference but already has Oklahoma in its rear-view mirror after getting swept March 29-31.
The Lady Bears (25-10) haven’t hit a homer in 10 games at Getterman Stadium, but they’ve slugged 25 homers away from home. Goose McGlaun leads the Lady Bears with 11 homers while Shelby Friudenberg has hit five to become the school’s career leader with 45.
Baylor ranks second in the Big 12 with a .329 team batting average while Oklahoma State is third at .327. The series will match the top two hitters in the Big 12 with Baylor’s Jessie Scroggins hitting .491 and Oklahoma State’s Vanessa Shippy at .477.
The Cowgirls (29-12) feature power throughout their lineup as Madi Sue Montgomery has blasted 10 homers followed by Jessi Haffner with eight, Sydney Pennington with seven and Taylor Lynch and Whitney Whitehorn with six apiece.
“They’re a very powerful lineup,” said Baylor pitcher Gia Rodoni. “We just threw a bullpen, looking at some of their batters and what their tendencies are. We’re getting mentally prepared for what we’re going to face tomorrow night.”
Moore hopes his team will be motivated after Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to McNeese State in which the Lady Bears collected just three hits and committed three errors. Baylor’s defense struggled with the absence of senior third baseman Caitlin Charlton, who suffered a torn MCL knee injury against McNeese State on Tuesday and is out for the season.
“I was in the bullpen watching it happen and my heart broke for her,” Rodoni said.
Sophomore Maddison Kettler is expected to move from right field to third base while McGlaun is expected to play right field. Moore put his team through a workout Thursday before leaving for Stillwater.
“Maybe this was a wakeup call for us,” Moore said. “We’ve got to be ready Friday, that’s the big challenge. We’ve talked about it and we’re going to get some things straight, and we’re going to fight back and try to become the team we are.”
Rodoni (14-7) struggled against McNeese State as she allowed seven hits and five runs in four innings. Moore plans to start Rodoni in the first and third games while Regan Green (8-2) is expected to start the second game.
“Gia’s had a couple (off) games,” Moore said. “But she’s had more good games than bad games. And typically when she has a game like she had Wednesday night, she responds to it and throws a great game the next game. I’m hoping that will continue.”
Samantha Clakley (11-5) is expected to start Friday’s game for the Cowgirls. Emmie Robertson (10-4) has been a solid second starter while Logan Simunek (7-3) has been effective out of the bullpen.