AMES, Iowa – No. 19 Baylor erupted for 14 hits and ace Gia Rodoni threw another gem to spark a 7-1 win over Iowa State in Friday’s series opener.
Rodoni (19-9) scattered six hits and one walk while striking out nine as the Lady Bears (31-14, 8-6) won their fifth straight Big 12 game. Baylor and Iowa State (22-26, 3-10) will play again at 1 p.m. Saturday before finishing the three-game series at noon Sunday.
Nine Baylor players collected hits with Kyla Walker finishing with three and Goose McGlaun, Carlee Wallace and Nicky Dawson getting two apiece.
“I feel like we had been in a (hitting) slump as a team but we’re on our way out,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “There were some at-bats where we put pressure on ourselves. But it was good to see a lot of our hitters get multiple hits.”
Iowa State scored first when Sami Williams slugged a solo homer over the center-field fence in the third inning. But that was the only run Rodoni allowed.
“Gia had good stuff and she mixed up her pitches,” Moore said. “It looked like her velocity was down but she did a good job. The home run she gave up was a pitcher’s pitch, but (Williams) went down low and got the barrel on it.”
But the Lady Bears responded with a four-run fourth to take the lead for good.
Shelby Friudenberg opened the inning with her seventh homer of the season down the left-field line.
Wallace hit a one-out single up the middle followed by Dawson’s walk. Taylor Ellis ripped a run-scoring double down the left-field line and Hannah Thompson drilled a run-scoring single. After Thompson stole second, Ellis scored on catcher Kaylee Bosworth’s error.
The Lady Bears loaded the bases in the fifth as Walker and McGlaun singled and Wallace walked to load the bases. Dawson hit a two-run single to give Baylor a 6-1 lead.
Iowa State starter Emma Hylen (10-10) allowed 11 hits, two walks and six earned runs in five innings before Brianna Weilbacher relieved.
In the sixth, pinch hitter Lexi Koltz singled and Baylor loaded the bases with Walker’s single and Friudenberg’s walk before McGlaun’s grounder drove in the seventh run.
“I feel like we’re headed in the right direction,” Moore said. “I feel like we haven’t reached our potential to this point I think it’s going to happen.”