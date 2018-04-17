AUSTIN – After a rough weekend in Stillwater, Gia Rodoni looked like the ace of Baylor’s pitching staff once again in a quick turnaround against Texas.
Rodoni was dominating as she threw a three-hitter and struck out eight as the No. 21 Lady Bears cruised to a 3-0 win over the Longhorns on Tuesday night at McCombs Field.
Baylor’s win snapped a season-long four-game losing streak that included a three-game sweep last weekend by No. 24 Oklahoma State. Rodoni (15-9) suffered two losses against the Cowgirls, but rebounded in a big way against the Longhorns (26-16, 9-1) who received their first Big 12 loss.
“For Gia, it was one of her best performances against a team that has been red hot,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “They didn’t really hit her hard. She missed a lot of bats and really kept them off-balanced. It was the best her changeup looked in a long time.”
The Lady Bears (26-13, 4-6) scored all three runs in the second inning against Texas’ Paige von Sprecken (10-7).
Baylor loaded the bases when Nicky Dawson reached on a fielder’s choice, Taylor Ellis singled and Hannah Smith walked. Maddison Kettler grounded out but Dawson scored the game’s first run.
Jessie Scroggins delivered the big hit when she punched a two-run single to left field.
“We had an aggressive mindset,” Moore said. “I know Scroggins’ two-RBI hit to left field was up and a little out of the zone, but she squared up and hit it well.”
The Lady Bears finished with eight hits, including two apiece by Scroggins and Carlee Wallace. The Lady Bears threatened to score several more times, but Rodoni pitched with such command that the three-run second inning stood up.
“I was proud of the way they handled the adversity of the weekend,” Moore said. “It would have been easy to get down and lose our confidence. We threw the first punch in the second inning against a kid who had been shutting down offenses. We responded really well from a four-game losing streak. Their focus was really good in practice yesterday and carried over to today’s game.”
The Lady Bears will complete the three-game series against Texas with games at Getterman Stadium May 5-6. Baylor will host Kansas in a three-game series Friday through Sunday.