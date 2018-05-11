OKLAHOMA CITY — Baylor took the back door to the Big 12 softball tournament championship game, but the Lady Bears understand a great opportunity stands before them.
After opening with a dominating 7-1 win over Oklahoma State, the Lady Bears dropped a 6-5 decision to Texas Tech on Friday afternoon.
But No. 2 seed Oklahoma State came back for a 7-6 win over No. 5 Texas Tech to give all three teams a 1-1 record in Pool B play. The No. 3 Lady Bears won the tiebreaker by allowing the fewest runs in the three pool play games to advance to Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship game against No. 1 seed Oklahoma at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.
The Lady Bears (36-15) not only reached their first Big 12 tournament championship game in program history, a win over the powerful Sooners would make a huge statement on their resume as they battle for one of 16 NCAA regional host sites next weekend. The Sooners romped to wins over No. 4 Texas and No. 6 Iowa State in Pool A games Friday.
Baylor came into this weekend ranked No. 16 in the college softball RPI. The NCAA tournament selection show is at 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
In the opener, Baylor’s Gia Rodoni threw a six-hitter and Shelby Friudenberg and Hannah Thompson blasted two-run homers to cruise to the win over Oklahoma State.
“As the game went on, Gia got better,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “She struggled at the start but she fought through it and got her change over the plate and really pitched well the rest of the game. We had a goal to keep Vanessa Shippy hitless and she went 0 for 4.”
The Lady Bears had plenty of motivation after the Cowgirls (37-20) pulled off a three-game sweep in Stillwater in mid-April. Baylor rebounded from that dismal weekend by winning 11 of their next 12 games, including Friday’s win.
Oklahoma State planned to start Samantha Clakley but she didn’t pitch due to a diabetes-related issue and was replaced by Logan Simunek (8-5). The Lady Bears jumped on her for three first-inning runs and never let off the pedal as they finished with 10 hits.
Jessie Scroggins and Kyla Walker led off the first inning with singles and advanced on Friudenberg’s grounder. Goose McGlaun followed with a grounder to third baseman Shippy, who failed to tag out Scroggins as Baylor loaded the bases.
Shippy bobbled Carlee Wallace’s grounder for an error to bring in the first run. Maddison Kettler followed with a two-run single to push the Lady Bears to a 3-0 lead.
“I was very pleased with the way we came out of the blocks in the first game,” Moore said. “We punched them in the mouth in the first inning with those three runs. It took us a while to make adjustments offensively. But we hit a couple of homers and made it a decisive win.”
The Cowgirls scored their only run when Whitney Whitehorn led off the second inning with a homer.
The Lady Bears didn’t score again until the sixth when Thompson hit her two-run homer over the left-field fence for her second of the season.
Friudenberg blasted her two-run shot in the seventh for her eighth homer of the season and program-best 48th of her career.
With the wind wreaking havoc in the second game against Texas Tech (29-25), fly balls turned into adventures.
Trailing 5-4, Texas Tech scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to pull out the win. After Karli Hamilton and Erin Edmoundson singled against Rodoni (22-10), Kelcy Leach tied the game with a run-scoring single. Baylor third baseman Goose McGlaun booted Breanna Russell’s grounder to bring in Edmoundson with the winning run.
Edmoundson (15-10) also pitched and went the distance for Texas Tech as she allowed seven hits and three earned runs.
“Tech was relentless,” Moore said. “This is their World Series and they played like they need to win the tournament to extend their season and they were very tough.”
The Lady Bears took a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Thompson came through again with a run-scoring single.
But the Red Raiders answered with a three-run third inning off Baylor starter Regan Green. Texas Tech loaded the bases with no outs as Michaela Cochran and Jessica Hartwell singled and Hamilton walked. Edmoundson’s pop fly fell into left field for a two-run double before the Red Raiders pushed across the third run with Leach’s sacrifice fly.
The Lady Bears pulled into a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the third when Walker singled and scored on Wallace’s squeeze bunt single. But Texas Tech grabbed a 4-3 lead in the fourth when Kaylee Strickland singled and scored on Hartwell’s double play grounder.
Baylor surged ahead 5-4 with a two-run fifth highlighted by Nicky Dawson’s run-scoring triple.