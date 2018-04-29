AMES, Iowa — Kyla Walker and Jessie Scroggins both have their sights set on Baylor’s single-season batting record, and that quest is paying off for the entire softball team.
Walker and Scroggins each went 3-for-4 as No. 19 Baylor romped to a 9-0 run-rule win over Iowa State in five innings Sunday.
With Gia Rodoni throwing a two-hitter, the Lady Bears (33-14, 10-6) completed a three-game series sweep and extended their Big 12 winning streak to seven games. Baylor has just two regular season games remaining against Texas on Saturday and Sunday at Getterman Stadium.
“I really thought the girls played an outstanding game on Senior Day for Iowa State,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “It was a great pitching performance by Gia and we played well on defense and our offense put pressure on them every inning. I liked the way they stepped up.”
Walker is hitting .455 and Scroggins .453, putting both in position to break the Lady Bears’ single-season record of .430 set last year by Lindsey Cargill.
“What they’re doing is pretty amazing at this level of ball,” Moore said. “They’ve played with a lot of consistency. Jessie was seeing the ball well today and so was Kyla.”
Shelby Friudenberg went 2-for-3 and collected four RBIs to give her a program-record 187 RBIs in four seasons, breaking the old record of 184 by Chelsi Lake from 2004-07. Friudenberg also holds Baylor’s career record with 46 homers.
“Shelby is playing really well,” Moore said. “The good thing is Goose (McGlaun) is coming around as well and hit a homer this weekend. That’s making teams having to continue to pitch to Friudenberg and she’s having quality at-bats.”
The Lady Bears finished with 14 hits to make things easy for Rodoni (20-9), who dominated the Cyclones (22-28, 3-12) for the third straight game.
Rodoni faced just 17 batters as she allowed two singles and no walks. For the series, Rodoni gave up 10 hits and a walk in 14 1/3 innings to pick up two wins and a save.
“I thought she threw really well all weekend,” Moore said. “Her back was a little sore going into the weekend but it didn’t affect her game. Her speeds were up today and she hit 69 mph.”
Baylor put the game away early by scoring two first-inning runs, four second-inning runs and three third-inning runs.
Scroggins opened the game with a single and Walker reached on an error before Friudenberg delivered a two-run single.
In the second inning, Maddison Kettler doubled and scored on Taylor Ellis’ single. Scroggins and Walker loaded the bases with singles before Brianna Weilbacher (9-9) walked Friudenberg to force in a run.
McGlaun’s sacrifice fly brought in a run and an Iowa State error scored another run to give Baylor a 6-0 lead.
The Lady Bears kept hammering away at the Cyclones in the third inning after Emma Hylen relieved. After Nicky Dawson singled and scored on Kettler’s bunt single, Scroggins singled across another run. Walker followed with a single before Friudenberg drove in her fourth run of the day with a single.
Iowa State picked up its only two hits in the third inning as Kaila Konz and Skyler Ramos singled, but Rodoni escaped trouble by getting the next two batters out.