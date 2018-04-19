In a season that’s seemed like one big, long road trip, No. 21 Baylor will finally see its schedule turn favorable with five of the last eight Big 12 games at Getterman Stadium.
A strong late season run could give the Lady Bears a shot to host an NCAA softball regional for the second straight year.
But Baylor coach Glenn Moore won’t let his team think too far ahead. The Lady Bears’ focus is squarely on Kansas beginning with Friday’s 4 p.m. doubleheader followed by Sunday’s noon series finale at Getterman Stadium.
Due to expected heavy rain Saturday, Baylor and Kansas opted to play two games Friday. The Lady Bears have gone 5-5 at home this season.
“Certainly, we know we can compete with a lot of good teams when we’re playing our best,” Moore said. “So we have to get back to our best before we really worry about who’s on the other side, to a large degree, although we’re certainly going to be aware of who’s coming in here and who we’re up against. But our No. 1 focus is getting back to Baylor softball the way we played earlier in the year.”
The Lady Bears (26-13, 4-6) have a lot of ground to make up as they stand behind Oklahoma (12-0), Texas (9-1) and Oklahoma State (10-2) in the Big 12 standings. They’ve already been swept by the Sooners and Cowgirls but have swept Texas Tech
Baylor has a legitimate shot to run the table the rest of the way in the Big 12 with this weekend’s three-game series against Kansas (25-18, 0-9) followed by a three-game series at Iowa State (1-8) next weekend in Ames, and a pair of games against Texas May 5-6 at Getterman Stadium.
With Gia Rodoni throwing a three-hitter, the Lady Bears rolled to an impressive 3-0 win over the Longhorns on Tuesday in Austin. It was just the kind of high caliber performance Baylor needed to gain some momentum heading into this weekend’s series.
“It was really huge,” said Baylor centerfielder Jessie Scroggins, who hit a two-run single against Texas. “It just shows that we’re headed in the right direction again and we put the pieces together like we were supposed to, and we’re just trying to take it into this weekend. I think we have a great chance to finish strong. Just continue to play like we did Tuesday and we should be good.”
The Jayhawks have played the toughest schedule in the Big 12 so far as they’ve been swept by Texas, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.
Rodoni (15-9) will start Friday’s opener and Regan Green (8-3) is expected to start the second game of the doubleheader. Kansas’ top pitchers are Andie Formby (11-6) and Sarah Miller (8-8).
“When Gia’s good, she can beat anybody in the country,” Moore said. “And the times that she hasn’t been her best, we haven’t really backed her up with the rest of our team. We just need to get her some breathing room in the games that she doesn’t have her best stuff.”
The Jayhawks’ offense is led by Jessie Roane with a .369 average with five homers and 29 RBIs while Harli Ridling and Shelby Gayre have hit a team-high seven homers apiece.
“Kansas is a better team than they look like with their numbers in the Big 12,” Moore said. “They’ve got a pitcher they can win with and I just expect them to come in here and put up a big fight.”
Baylor’s offense features one of the top batters in the country with Scroggins hitting .485 with a team-high 33 runs, 11 doubles and 15 stolen bases. She needs just two hits to give her 254 career hits to pass Lindsey Cargill as Baylor’s all-time leader.
“I do hope to break it this weekend,” Scroggins said. “That way I can do it on my home field.”
Goose McGlaun has collected a team-high 11 homers and 34 RBIs and is settling into playing third base after Baylor senior Caitlin Charlton went down with a season-ending knee injury against McNeese State on April 10.
“She’s made a great adjustment and she’s doing the best she can,” said Baylor first baseman Shelby Friudenberg. “Third base is a challenge in general. You’ve got to be quick. And it’s a big adjustment from first base for her, or even pitching. I think it’s going to help the team out a lot, her filling the position.”