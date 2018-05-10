Ranked No. 16 in the NCAA RPI, Baylor has its sights set on hosting an NCAA softball regional for the second straight season.
The Lady Bears know it will be important to win both Big 12 tournament games Friday which would put them in Saturday’s championship game at 4 p.m. at the ASA Hall of Fame Stadium Complex in Oklahoma City.
The No. 3 seed Lady Bears face No. 2 Oklahoma State on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by No. 5 Texas Tech at 2 p.m. in Pool B play. Oklahoma State faces Texas Tech at 5 p.m.
After the Cowgirls pulled off a three-game sweep in Stillwater, Baylor has won 10 of its last 11 games to move into position for one of 16 regional host sites for next weekend’s NCAA tournament.
“We’re in the conversation,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We’ve done everything we can do since Oklahoma State I think. Did we do enough before that? I don’t know. The committee will have to make that decision.”
Baylor (35-14, 12-6) will have plenty of motivation to beat Oklahoma State (36-19, 12-6). In the regular season series in mid-April, the Cowgirls beat the Lady Bears by scores of 14-6, 2-1 and 5-1.
“I just think we didn’t play Baylor softball,” said Baylor centerfielder Jessie Scroggins. “Their pitchers were good and we didn’t adjust very well. We’ve definitely grown from that weekend because they did sweep us and now we get to play them again Friday and hopefully get a different result.”
Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (21-9) is expected to start against Oklahoma State’s Samantha Clakley (15-8). But the most interesting aspect of the game will be the race for the Big 12 batting average title.
Baylor outfielder Kyla Walker leads the conference with a .461 batting average, but Oklahoma State outfielder Vanessa Shippy is a point behind at .460 and Scroggins is hitting .458.
“We’re all neck and neck but hopefully me and Kyla can pull forward,” Scroggins said. “But it’s good because we push each other. Hopefully we can both be All-American because that would be fun too.”
After facing Oklahoma State, the Lady Bears will play a Texas Tech (28-24, 5-13) squad that they swept in a three-game series in Lubbock April 6-8.
Pool A of the Big 12 tournament includes Friday’s games featuring No. 4 Texas against No. 6 Iowa State at 11 a.m. followed by No. 1 Oklahoma against Texas at 2 p.m., and Oklahoma against Iowa State at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the format will change to bracket play with the third-place teams from Pools A and B playing at 11 a.m., the second-place pool teams playing at 1:30 p.m. and the first-place pool teams playing for the championship at 4 p.m.
This is the second year of the return of the Big 12 tournament after a six-year absence. The coaches like it because it gives their teams extra games and a chance to prepare for the NCAA tournament.
“We need to go up there and play well,” Moore said. “And that’s what I always think about when I think about the Big 12 tournament. Whether or not you win it, you need to be headed in the right direction when you leave there and feeling pretty good about your team and just be a better team overall. Because really, you’re headed into the most important part of the season.”