It’s scary to think two-time defending national champion Oklahoma might possess a deeper pitching staff and a more explosive offense than it’s ever had.
No. 15 Baylor understands it must play its best softball to have a shot to win its Big 12-opening three-game series against the No. 2 Sooners.
The high-profile series has already caught the imagination of the public as limited tickets remain for Thursday’s series opener at 6:30 p.m. while Friday’s 6:30 p.m. game and Saturday’s 6 p.m. game are sold out.
“They’re not just a perennial power, they’re defending national champions,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Not just one time but two times and have won four (national titles) up there. They’re great for our conference, and it’s always fun and exciting to play them. We feel like we get after them pretty good when we play them, and we’re expecting to do that this weekend.”
The Lady Bears (20-6) handed the Sooners their only Big 12 loss last year in Norman. But Oklahoma took a 2-1 series win and then beat the Lady Bears, 6-3, in the first game of the Women’s College World Series.
With the Sooners (28-2) riding a 19-game winning streak, the Lady Bears know how much a series win would mean. It would go a long way toward securing an NCAA regional host spot and give them a leg up on breaking Oklahoma’s six-year Big 12 championship streak.
“Last year we felt we went up to their place when they were playing really well and took one and had a chance to take two from them,” Moore said. “We look at this as a great opportunity. The pressure again is on them, not on us. That’s the way we look at it. We’re going to have to fight like crazy to have a chance to win it.”
The Sooners opened Big 12 play with a dominating three-game sweep of Texas Tech last weekend in Norman. Oklahoma set the tone in an 8-0 opening win when Sydney Romero, Jocelyn Alo, Nicole Pendley and Caleigh Clifton blasted homers in the first inning.
Alo went on to slug three more homers in the next two games as the Sooners run-ruled Texas Tech in all three games and won the series by a 35-1 margin. With 16 homers, Alo leads the Big 12 and ranks second nationally, and she leads the country with a 1.134 slugging percentage.
“It says something whenever a team like Oklahoma has a freshman walk in and she’s in their No. 3 hole,” Moore said. “She’s pretty amazing and a little bit scary, to be honest with you. She’s had 16 home runs and is certainly someone we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to pitch to. But you can’t pitch around too many of those hitters because they have great hitters backing them up.”
Oklahoma senior left-hander Paige Parker is one of the premier pitchers in the country as she leads all active NCAA Division I pitchers with 107 career wins. Parker has gone 15-1 with an 0.34 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 81.1 innings this season.
But the Sooners have plenty of pitching depth behind her. Sophomore right-hander Mariah Lopez is an outstanding No. 2 starter with an 8-0 record and a 1.35 ERA. The bullpen is led by senior left-hander Paige Lowary with a 3-1 record and an 0.73 ERA and Missouri transfer Parker Conrad, who is 1-0 with an 0.98 ERA.
“They’ve got tons of depth and great arms,” Moore said. “But they can only throw one at a time, so we have looked at all of them and will be prepared for them.”
Baylor will counter with ace right-hander Gia Rodoni, who is 12-4 with a 1.78 ERA. Moore plans to start Rodoni the first and third games and right-hander Regan Green (5-1, 2.06 ERA) in the second game.
“Regan is on the verge of being able to beat top 20 teams, it’s just fine tuning a few things,” Moore said. “She gives us some great innings and then she’ll lose focus a little bit. That’s growth. I’ve challenged her and now it’s time to push through and compete with a top 20 lineup.”
Baylor (.347) and Oklahoma (.341) are the top two offensive teams in the Big 12. But with 123 walks to Baylor’s 79, the Sooners have reached base more often and have outscored the Lady Bears, 214-151.
Lady Bears centerfielder Jessie Scroggins has been on fire all season as she ranks second nationally and leads the Big 12 with a .545 batting average while ranking second in the conference with 11 stolen bases.
“Each time I play, it’s senior year, so you want to end on a bang,” Scroggins said. “So I’m just trying to leave it all on the field.”
The Lady Bears seemed overconfident before they played Oklahoma at Getterman Stadium two years ago as the Sooners swept all three games. There was no sense of that attitude Wednesday, but the Lady Bears know the importance of the series.
“It’s going to show us where we’re at and where we’re headed,” said Baylor first baseman Shelby Friudenberg. “So if we can hang with Oklahoma, which I know we can, then we’ve got a big road ahead of us. We’re just going out and play Baylor softball, so we’re going to do what we need to do to win the game.”