Baylor loves playing at Getterman Stadium, but hitting balls out of the park is always a tough proposition.
While the Lady Bears have crushed 25 homers this season, they haven’t yet hit a homer in nine home games. But they’ve found many other ways to score.
After missing some early opportunities, No. 16 Baylor erupted for seven sixth-inning runs to knock off McNeese State, 10-2, in a run-rule win Tuesday night.
Swept in three games by two-time defending national champion Oklahoma in their last appearance at Getterman Stadium, the Lady Bears (25-9) have won five straight coming into Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game against McNeese State (27-14).
Baylor’s opponents have slugged five homers at Getterman Stadium this season, including a solo shot by Erika Piancastelli to open the sixth inning to cut Baylor’s lead to 3-2.
“This is her senior year, we’ve seen her for four years now, and she’s a scary hitter,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “It’s not easy to hit (homers), this is a ballpark that’s known for being a pitcher’s park. But we usually have more than our opponents, and this year we haven’t hit one yet.”
Piancastelli’s 14th homer of the season was the only earned run that Baylor junior right-hander Regan Green (8-2) allowed. Coming off a solid relief performance last Friday in a win over Texas Tech, Green scattered eight hits and didn’t issue a walk while striking out seven McNeese State hitters.
“I will tip my hat to Piancastelli,” Green said. “She’s a great hitter, but I know that I can beat her with my stuff. I just need to mix it up a little bit and really throw my game. That’ll help me keep it in the park and give my defense a chance to get it.”
McNeese State starter Alexsandra Flores (13-6) worked out of trouble in several innings, but the Lady Bears finally broke it open in the bottom of the sixth.
Goose McGlaun nearly snapped Baylor’s home run drought when she pounded a line drive near the top of the center-field fence for a triple. She’s the team leader with 11 homers.
“I guess I need to hit the weight room, I don’t know, I’m just going to get a little more air under it,” McGlaun said. “I thought it was out, but it hit the wall and I had to keep going.”
After Flores walked Taylor Ellis and Ashley Marchand to load the bases, Nicky Dawson drilled a run-scoring single up the middle to give Baylor a 4-2 lead.
Ellis scored on a passed ball before Kyla Walker walked to load the bases again. Flores walked Jessie Scroggins to force in the third run of the inning.
After relieving Flores, Caroline Settle walked Shelby Friudenberg to bring in another run. Walker then scored on a wild pitch before McGlaun got a run-scoring single for her second hit of the inning. Ellis ended the game with a run-scoring single to left field.
While the Lady Bears were happy to put their offense together in the sixth, they felt they missed earlier opportunities.
“It was nice to finally capitalize on those runners we were getting and the walks that they were giving us,” McGlaun said. “I think we were trying to get back in the swing of things and once we finally settled down and started adjusting to their pitches, we starting making good things happen.”
The Lady Bears finished with 12 hits and six walks, including three hits apiece by McGlaun and Walker.
“Goose is on the verge of becoming an outstanding hitter for us,” Moore said. “She’s a feared hitter, and rightfully so. She’ll give up an at-bat now and then, but she goes up there with good intentions, and she’s right around the corner from being one of the best hitters to ever wear a Baylor uniform.”
Baylor third baseman Caitlin Charlton left the game on crutches after her knee appeared to buckle on a fielding play. The seriousness of her injury wasn’t known after the game.
Moore plans to start ace Gia Rodoni in Wednesday’s game against McNeese State. Rodoni was named Big 12 pitcher of the week after she threw a pair of gems against Texas Tech, including a two-hit, 14-strikeout performance on Saturday and a three-hit, 12-strikeout performance on Sunday.
But Moore believes Green is beginning to come into her own as the Lady Bears’ No. 2 pitcher after transferring from Mississippi State.
“She puts a lot of pressure on herself, and she’s not a seasoned pitcher yet,” Moore said. “Even though she’s our No. 2, we still haven’t thrown her enough to really consider her a seasoned pitcher. But she’s close, I think, and we’re seeing better and better outings from her.”