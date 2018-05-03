John Werner: OU's seventh straight Big 12 softball title takes drama out of weekend
John Werner
Get email notifications on John Werner daily!
Whenever John Werner posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Bedlam rival Oklahoma State and Mother Nature herself couldn’t stop the Oklahoma softball team from winning its seventh straight Big 12 championship.
With a tornado warning hovering over Norman, Paige Parker kept her cool and threw a no-hitter as the Sooners romped to an 8-0 run-rule win over Oklahoma State in five innings to clinch the conference title in convincing fashion Wednesday.
That was a perfect way for the Sooners to win the conference title since they’ve dominated everybody en route to a 16-0 record. But it certainly took most of the drama out of the final weekend of the regular season.
The Big 12 set up the schedule for the best teams to play each other on the final weekend. The Sooners are playing the second-place Cowgirls on Friday and Saturday while third-place Baylor and Texas meet Saturday and Sunday at Getterman Stadium.
Now the only thing that will be decided this weekend is third place. If the Lady Bears split with Texas, they’ll get it. Texas needs to win both games to nail down third.
While Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas have their eyes set on reaching the NCAA tournament, Oklahoma is shooting for history.
As powerful as the Sooners have been since the Big 12 opened its doors in 1996, they’ve never run the table in conference play. They came close the last two years by going 17-1 on their way to consecutive national championships.
The only Big 12 team that has gone unbeaten was the 1998 Nebraska Cornhuskers who went 16-0. With two more wins against Oklahoma State this weekend, the Sooners can finish 18-0.
There isn’t much question this year’s Sooners are the most dominating team in Big 12 history. They’ve outscored conference opponents 135-19. They’ve won eight of their 16 games by the mercy rule, including all three in their conference-opening series against Texas Tech by a cumulative score of 35-1.
That’s a really effective way to let the rest of your opponents know what’s coming.
The Sooners have had just one close game in conference play when Texas forced extra innings last Sunday before Lea Wodach gave Oklahoma a 5-4 walk-off win with a run-scoring single in the eighth.
They’ve arguably got the league’s top three pitchers in Parker, Paige Lowary and Mariah Lopez. Freshman sensation Jocelyn Alo is the Big 12’s most feared hitter with 23 homers and 59 RBIs. Opposing pitchers would probably like to intentionally walk Alo every time, but the rest of the Oklahoma lineup is so explosive that they can’t avoid her.
If the Sooners repeat as national champions, they would be the first to pull off the feat since UCLA from 1988-90.
Ranked fourth nationally in the latest RPI behind Oregon, UCLA and Florida, the Sooners are in line to host a regional and then a Super Regional if they get past the first weekend. The Women’s College World Series is like a home tournament whenever the Sooners get there since it’s played in Oklahoma City.
Baylor’s shot to end Oklahoma’s reign as conference champion was effectively over when the Sooners swept the Lady Bears at Getterman Stadium by a combined 18-1 margin March 29-31. But the Lady Bears still have a lot on the line this weekend.
Winning eight of their last nine games, the Lady Bears have risen to 15th in the RPI, putting them in position for one of 16 regional host sites. But Baylor likely needs to sweep Texas this weekend and have a good showing in next weekend’s Big 12 tournament to host its second straight regional.
The Lady Bears want to play in front of their fans at Getterman Stadium one last time in regionals. They won last year’s regional behind a pair of no-hitters by Gia Rodoni and then stunned Arizona in Tucson in the Super Regionals to reach the World Series for the fourth time in school history.
“Although it (Baylor’s RPI) is on the bubble, we do hope we can secure that spot and that we can have regionals in Waco for a second time,” said Baylor senior centerfielder Jessie Scroggins.”I’m hoping we can play more games at Getterman during the postseason. But if not, I’ve had a blast playing at Getterman and it’s been fun.”
Don't Miss...
“To me there really is no comparison between the football team this year and the football team last year,” Matt Rhule said.
After stellar performances at the Big 12 Tennis Championships last week — the women’s team topping Kansas to advance to the semifinals and the men’s team ousting top-seed TCU for a runner-up finish — the two teams sat inside the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center eagerly awaiting their postsea…
With Baylor landing North Carolina-Asheville transfer MaCio Teague, the Bears’ backcourt of the future is taking shape.
Sports Wire
- Schedule
- Big 12
- Leaders
- Polls
- OU
- TCU
- Tech
- UT
- OSU
- W.Va.
- Iowa St.
- K-State
- Kansas
- A&M
- College softball: Sooners, Cowgirls, Golden Hurricane wrap up regular season with weekend series
- College baseball: Sooners look to rebound from Bedlam setback
- Post-spring Big 12 power rankings: OU is No. 1, but West Virginia, at No. 2, likely to have dynamic offense
- Post-spring Big 12 power rankings: OU is No. 1, but West Virginia, at No. 2, likely to have dynamic offense
- Bedlam softball: Paige Parker no-hits OSU as OU captures its seventh straight Big 12 title
- Sooners, Cowboys get No. 1 seed for NCAA regionals
- OSU, OU players selected to NCAA Tennis Individual Tournament fields
- Bill Haisten: Rickie Fowler's 'Driven' focuses on OSU golf, Bedlam rivalry
- OU Football: Lincoln Riley scheduled for Sooner Caravan stop at OU-Tulsa on May 31
- OU to host men's tennis regional; OSU to USC
- This TCU program is headed to NCAA's for 29th straight time
- TCU pitchers stretch scoreless streak with fifth win in past six games
- 'Liquid energy': Beer served at TCU baseball game for first time ever
- Drafted TCU players step into elite NFL programs with Eagles, Rams
- Date set for 2018 Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl
- These are TCU's top 4 2019 NFL Draft prospects
- TCU baseball blanks Abilene Christian
- TCU's Thomas Montigel named one of nation's top young coaches
- National college football writer has TCU high in his Top 10 for 2018
- Tomlinson to bring the heat on Rangers' annual TCU Night
- Tech hosts its final home series of regular season
- Tech earns bid into Regional round of NCAA Championship
- Nilehn named Big 12 Men’s Golfer of the Year
- COLUMN:Raptor’s fate already sealed, Cavaliers control series
- Red Raiders set to play in NCAA regional
- Sendegeya looks to leave legacy at Tech
- Red Raiders participating in selection show airing on Golf Channel
- Hamilton named Big 12 Player of the Week
- Red Raiders conclude home play with 10-2 win over ACU
- No. 9 Texas Tech defeats San Diego, 11-6
- Longhorns TV schedule: May 4-10
- Texas golfers up for national awards
- The active 2018 Texas Exes power rankings: No. 14 P.J. Tucker, basketball
- Hamilton’s homer a highlight, but Texas’ improved offense boosted by surplus of walks
- Longhorns tennis players earn berths for NCAA Championships
- Doug Ghim named to All-Big 12 team
- Longhorns softball team sweeps Incarnate Word
- Bohls: New hoops signee Courtney Ramey will allow Shaka to play dual point guards
- The active 2018 Texas Exes power rankings: No. 15 Dylan Frittelli, Golf
- The Final Pitch: Texas 11, Texas State 10
- Jumping in the lake: Oklahoma State can picture the storybook ending to NCAA golf championships at Karsten Creek
- OSU softball leads Big 12 with 10 on Academic First Team
- OSU basketball: Oklahoma State makes top five for five-star guard with decision set for next week
- College softball: Sooners, Cowgirls, Golden Hurricane wrap up regular season with weekend series
- College baseball: Sooners look to rebound from Bedlam setback
- Jumping in the lake: Oklahoma State can picture the storybook ending to NCAA golf championships at Karsten Creek
- Post-spring Big 12 power rankings: OU is No. 1, but West Virginia, at No. 2, likely to have dynamic offense
- Post-spring Big 12 power rankings: OU is No. 1, but West Virginia, at No. 2, likely to have dynamic offense
- Bedlam softball: Paige Parker no-hits OSU as OU captures its seventh straight Big 12 title
- Sooners, Cowboys get No. 1 seed for NCAA regionals
- HERTZEL COLUNM: Steelers get intriguing pick in QB Rudolph
- HERTZEL COLUMN: The fall of team-first in favor of me-first
- HERTZEL COLUMN: WVU defense on the brink of a breakout
- Lauded strength coach Brown joins Huggins’ staff
- HERTZEL COLUMN: WVU adds more size to backcourt
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Manoah crucial to WVU as it looks for shot at NCAAs
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Austin looking for a new start with Cowboys
- Kyzir White drafted by Chargers in fourth round
- Kyzir White drafted by LA Chargers
- HERTZEL COLUMN: WVU’s Cashin clearing every hurdle
- Peterson: Iowa State QB recruit Brock Purdy and why you don't want to run into a cactus
- Peterson: Suspension in Canadian pro basketball league won't silence former Iowa State Cyclone Royce White
- Iowa Cubs hitting coach Chris Valaika holds onto faith, waits for dad to wake from coma
- Cyclone recruiting mailbag: Any adjustments to Iowa State's basketball big board?
- Peterson: If you’re Iowa State, even the slightest national preseason football buzz is significant
- PODCAST: 'Cyclone Insider' talks Allen Lazard's future, D.J. Carton recruitment
- From the recruiting trail: The latest on top basketball targets for Iowa State, Iowa
- USA TODAY post-spring practice Top 25: Iowa State No. 22
- Former Iowa State Cyclone Royce White talks about ...everything
- Former Iowa State Cyclone Royce White on life off the court
- K-State, Marquette schedule 2-game series
- Gandon earns trio of honors
- K-State/Wichita State baseball game canceled
- Dishon ready 'to win every rep'
- KSU tennis earns bid to NCAAs
- Tejaswin Shankar tabbed Big 12 Athlete of the Week
- Baylor uses late blast to secure 8-5 win over K-State
- Reed ready to be 'the whole package' for Niners
- Wildcats post historic results at Drake Relays, Texas Tech
- K-State tennis falls in quarterfinals to Texas Tech
- Tom Keegan: Billionaires latest to hear Matt Baty's stadium-renovation pitch
- 'I'm gonna talk that trash': KU safety Mike Lee's banter prominent throughout spring
- KU baseball ends 11-game skid with 9-4 win over Missouri State
- Tom Keegan: Competitive football teams, not shiny stadiums, draw crowds
- Notebook: KU football veterans regard atypical spring as a success
- Drama-free selection show reveals KU tennis part of NCAA Tournament for 3rd year in a row
- David Beaty identifies KU football's under-the-radar spring contributors
- Tom Keegan: 11 players remain from David Beaty's first Kansas recruiting class
- 'Little things' helped Ben Johnson secure rookie free agent deal with Chargers
- KU basketball target Romeo Langford to make college choice known tonight
- No. 18 Aggie baseball team ready to host No. 1 Gators for three-game series
- Texas A&M senior Maddie Szeryk makes first-team All-SEC
- Texas A&M cornerback Nick Harvey transferring to South Carolina
- It's tournament-seeding crunch time for Texas A&M softball team
- Five Aggies make All-SEC men’s tennis team
- Cornerback Harvey headed to South Carolina where he could play against A&M on Oct. 13
- Four Aggies earn spots in NCAA individual men's tennis tournaments
- Brown: LSU's Orgeron shows Aggieland his hand
- Danni Williams transferring from Texas A&M women's basketball program
- Field announced for NCAA men’s golf Bryan Regional
Find a local business
Don't Miss...
Nobody had to give Brad Dusek a history lesson on the Temple Wildcats’ remarkable football tradition when he got his call to the varsity in the late 1960s.
GEORGETOWN — The power behind a home run blasted over the wall is like a punch to the stomach. It knocks the wind out of you, but the recovery period isn’t that long. But when someone knocks an in-the-park home run, it’s not only a harder hit to take but it also plays on the confidence of bo…
Nearly a thousand private and community events that had little to do with first downs or flea flickers were held at McLane Stadium last year, offering evidence the $266 million complex on Lake Brazos is hosting more than Baylor University football games, just as Waco leaders had hoped.