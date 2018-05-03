baylor softball
Buy Now

Baylor was swept by Oklahoma this year, getting outscored 18-1. But BU isn’t alone. Going into the season-ending series with Oklahoma State, OU has swept through the remainder of the Big 12 and are 16-0 in conference play after Friday’s win against the Cowgirls.

 Staff photo — Jose Yau

Bedlam rival Oklahoma State and Mother Nature herself couldn’t stop the Oklahoma softball team from winning its seventh straight Big 12 championship.

With a tornado warning hovering over Norman, Paige Parker kept her cool and threw a no-hitter as the Sooners romped to an 8-0 run-rule win over Oklahoma State in five innings to clinch the conference title in convincing fashion Wednesday.

That was a perfect way for the Sooners to win the conference title since they’ve dominated everybody en route to a 16-0 record. But it certainly took most of the drama out of the final weekend of the regular season.

The Big 12 set up the schedule for the best teams to play each other on the final weekend. The Sooners are playing the second-place Cowgirls on Friday and Saturday while third-place Baylor and Texas meet Saturday and Sunday at Getterman Stadium.

Now the only thing that will be decided this weekend is third place. If the Lady Bears split with Texas, they’ll get it. Texas needs to win both games to nail down third.

While Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas have their eyes set on reaching the NCAA tournament, Oklahoma is shooting for history.

As powerful as the Sooners have been since the Big 12 opened its doors in 1996, they’ve never run the table in conference play. They came close the last two years by going 17-1 on their way to consecutive national championships.

The only Big 12 team that has gone unbeaten was the 1998 Nebraska Cornhuskers who went 16-0. With two more wins against Oklahoma State this weekend, the Sooners can finish 18-0.

There isn’t much question this year’s Sooners are the most dominating team in Big 12 history. They’ve outscored conference opponents 135-19. They’ve won eight of their 16 games by the mercy rule, including all three in their conference-opening series against Texas Tech by a cumulative score of 35-1.

That’s a really effective way to let the rest of your opponents know what’s coming.

The Sooners have had just one close game in conference play when Texas forced extra innings last Sunday before Lea Wodach gave Oklahoma a 5-4 walk-off win with a run-scoring single in the eighth.

They’ve arguably got the league’s top three pitchers in Parker, Paige Lowary and Mariah Lopez. Freshman sensation Jocelyn Alo is the Big 12’s most feared hitter with 23 homers and 59 RBIs. Opposing pitchers would probably like to intentionally walk Alo every time, but the rest of the Oklahoma lineup is so explosive that they can’t avoid her.

If the Sooners repeat as national champions, they would be the first to pull off the feat since UCLA from 1988-90.

Ranked fourth nationally in the latest RPI behind Oregon, UCLA and Florida, the Sooners are in line to host a regional and then a Super Regional if they get past the first weekend. The Women’s College World Series is like a home tournament whenever the Sooners get there since it’s played in Oklahoma City.

Baylor’s shot to end Oklahoma’s reign as conference champion was effectively over when the Sooners swept the Lady Bears at Getterman Stadium by a combined 18-1 margin March 29-31. But the Lady Bears still have a lot on the line this weekend.

Winning eight of their last nine games, the Lady Bears have risen to 15th in the RPI, putting them in position for one of 16 regional host sites. But Baylor likely needs to sweep Texas this weekend and have a good showing in next weekend’s Big 12 tournament to host its second straight regional.

The Lady Bears want to play in front of their fans at Getterman Stadium one last time in regionals. They won last year’s regional behind a pair of no-hitters by Gia Rodoni and then stunned Arizona in Tucson in the Super Regionals to reach the World Series for the fourth time in school history.

“Although it (Baylor’s RPI) is on the bubble, we do hope we can secure that spot and that we can have regionals in Waco for a second time,” said Baylor senior centerfielder Jessie Scroggins.”I’m hoping we can play more games at Getterman during the postseason. But if not, I’ve had a blast playing at Getterman and it’s been fun.”

Don't Miss...