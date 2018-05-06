Given a crucial start on Senior Day, junior Regan Green wanted to make sure her older Baylor teammates left Getterman Stadium with an indelible memory.
Green was up to the moment as she held Texas scoreless through five innings before Gia Rodoni finished off the No. 19 Lady Bears’ 2-0 win in Sunday’s regular season finale before a sellout crowd of 1,323.
Baylor (35-14, 12-6) swept Texas (30-23, 10-8) for the first time since the Big 12 switched to three-game series in 2012. The Lady Bears finished third in the Big 12 and will face No. 2 Oklahoma State on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by No. 5 Texas Tech at 2 p.m. in pool play at the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City.
With their Big 12 winning streak at nine games, the Lady Bears are making a strong case to host an NCAA regional for the second straight year. They came into the weekend ranked No. 15 in the RPI before Saturday’s 7-5 win over Texas.
“You know when you’re in the conversation and you continue to win and you win against good teams like Texas the committee is able to see it,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Who knows what they are going to look at? But I think if we were able to win a couple of games in the Big 12 tournament we should be playing in Waco the next weekend.”
After collecting a save with a pair of scoreless innings in Saturday night’s win, Green (11-4) earned Sunday’s start and responded by scattering four hits and a walk before Rodoni pitched the final two innings for the save.
It was Senior Day for first baseman Shelby Friudenberg, centerfielder Jessie Scroggins, catcher Carlee Wallace and third baseman Caitlin Charlton.
“Every game is just as important, but I wanted it for them (the seniors) because they’ve left so much for this program,” Green said. “I always love to start especially in Getterman and just get the opportunity to pitch. The defense showed up today and played and they’re awesome, and I couldn’t do it without them.”
Green looked shaky in the first inning as Janae Jefferson opened with a single and moved to second on Ki’Audra Hayter’s sacrifice bunt. Following her two-out walk to Taylor Ellsworth, Green threw a wild pitch to put runners at second and third. But she escaped the jam when she forced Randel Leahy to fly out.
After Paige von Sprecken (10-10) retired the first nine Baylor hitters, Scroggins opened the fourth inning with a single before Kyla Walker reached on an error and Friudenberg walked to load the bases.
Goose McGlaun brought in the first run with a sacrifice fly before von Sprecken walked Wallace to load the bases again. Nicky Dawson’s sacrifice fly scored Baylor’s second run.
Those two runs were all Baylor needed but the Longhorns made it interesting in the sixth and seventh innings.
After Jefferson singled off Green to start the sixth, Rodoni relieved and forced Hayter to pop up a bunt. But von Sprecken singled and Ellsworth reached on McGlaun’s error at third base to load the bases with one out.
Rodoni got out of trouble when she forced Leahy to fly out before striking out MK Tedder to end the threat.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to pull Regan,” Moore said. “But we knew the best matchup was Gia if her changeup was working, and I was praying it was, when we brought her out of the pen. I really didn’t have a bad feeling about Regan finishing up, but you got to go with all your horses at that time and we have a pretty good horse over in the pen.”
The Lady Bears had a chance to give Rodoni a cushion when Scroggins and Walker opened the sixth with singles. But von Sprecken retired the final three Baylor hitters.
“Paige (von Sprecken) was spinning the ball a lot,” Scroggins said. “She was getting our righties on her backdoor, but we did what we needed to do to get the win.”
Texas threatened again in the seventh as Rodoni walked Malory Schattle and Kaitlyn Slack ripped a double over Baylor rightfielder Maddison Kettler’s head.
But once again Rodoni came through as she retired the last three batters. The junior right-hander struck out Jefferson and Hayter at the top of Texas’ order to seal the win.
“I saw a winner right there,” Moore said. “I saw a kid just buckle down when her back was against the wall, and when she had to come up with big strikeouts at the end she did. I saw her go into another level.”