When Shelby McGlaun was a little girl, her parents used to read her a bedtime story with the line: “Little goose, little goose, the stars are out and on the loose.”
Before long, her parents started calling her Goose. Then her softball teammates, coaches and friends picked up on the nickname, and hardly anybody called her Shelby any longer.
Now she’s a sophomore slugger for the Baylor softball team and people are still calling her Goose.
“With Shelby (Friudenberg) already being here, it was an easy thing to call me Goose,” McGlaun said. “Most of my professors call me Goose too. My mom likes to call me Goosey and my dad calls me Goose.”
This Goose has been golden for the No. 17 Lady Bears as a power hitter, pitcher and a fielder capable of playing multiple positions.
McGlaun’s contributions to Baylor’s dynamic offense are immense since she leads the team with 14 homers, 47 RBIs and a .695 slugging percentage. She’s Baylor’s third pitcher behind Gia Rodoni and Regan Green as she’s gone 3-1 with a 3.84 ERA in 12 appearances.
But her defense has been nearly as important to the Lady Bears as her hitting during the last month. When senior third baseman Caitlin Charlton went down with a season-ending knee injury on April 10, McGlaun volunteered to step in even though she hadn’t played third base since she was 13. She had shuffled between first base and designated player this season.
Third base is arguably the toughest position to play in college softball since the fielder has to play so close to the plate and be prepared for stinging line drives off the bat. But McGlaun has played the position like she owns it, helping to solidify the defense for a team that’s won 10 of its last 11 games heading into Friday’s Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City.
“Everybody loves Goose,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “She’s fun to be around but she’s serious when she steps inside the box or steps in at third base when Caitlin Charlton goes down. That’s a tough position to play and she’s willing to do whatever it takes for the team to be successful. So I think her No. 1 quality is she’s team-first oriented. She knows her contributions mean the team does well, so she takes that personal.”
McGlaun has taken extra ground balls during practice to hone her fielding skills at third base. Blessed with a laser arm, she can hum the ball to first base with the best of them.
“It’s definitely hard because the speed of the game is so great now,” McGlaun said. “I just have to be quick on my feet and be able to react quickly to anything. It’s definitely nothing compared to what it was when I was 12 or 13. I’ve been taking extra ground balls and reps to make up for the lost time I haven’t had there. I listen to anyone who will try to give me tips and advice to be successful there.”
McGlaun’s versatility as a hitter, pitcher and fielder amazes her teammates. They know how valuable she is to a team that’s trying to reach the Women’s College World Series for the second straight year.
“You see that she’s playing third base for us and then she can come in and pitch whenever we need her to, which is very crucial,” said Baylor centerfielder Jessie Scroggins. “We’ve definitely turned her into a utility (player) and she has fulfilled that role greatly.”
Though McGlaun is known for her prolific slugging at Baylor, she was the ace pitcher for Humble Atascocita High School, located north of Houston. Winning 20 games and hitting over .500, McGlaun helped Atascocita reach the Class 6A state semifinals as a senior in 2016.
McGlaun was part of four straight district championship teams, but unlike many star athletes she didn’t deal with a lot of pressure from college recruiters during high school.
She committed to Baylor before her freshman year of high school, and made it clear to other colleges that she wouldn’t waver.
“I got recruited really early and so the thing that drew me here the most was the Christian aspect of it,” McGlaun said. “I knew I wanted to go somewhere that was going to help me develop as a person in addition to being a player. I mean softball can only last so long, but your character and who you are stays with you. I never wavered. I just kept trusting God’s plan.”
When she finally arrived at Baylor in the fall of 2016, it quickly became apparent that she would be a key player as a freshman. After experiencing so much success in high school, it was eye opening to face the speed of college pitchers.
McGlaun hit .251 as a freshman but showed her power by matching Friudenberg for the team lead with 11 homers while also collecting 35 RBIs.
“Last year, I felt like I put more pressure on myself to perform based on my previous years in high school when I set high standards for myself,” McGlaun said. “I think that kind of hurt me a little bit just expecting to do so much. Obviously you’re not going to do the same as high school or even summer ball. But I kept working. I started having more fun toward the end of the season and playing my game and it helped.”
When the Lady Bears needed her the most, she delivered her biggest homer of the season in the decisive third game against Arizona in the Super Regional in Tucson.
Trailing 5-3 in the top of the seventh, McGlaun lifted a towering three-run homer over the center-field fence to propel Baylor to a 6-5 win to earn the fourth Women’s College World Series appearance in school history.
“It’s still kind of crazy to think that really happened,” McGlaun said. “It just showed our determination as a team last year. We had a never quit mindset and we just wanted to go hard every pitch. The World Series was awesome. Just going there so early can set the foundation for my next three years at Baylor.”
McGlaun has raised her batting average to .333 this season as she’s become a more confident, selective hitter. With 25 homers in less than two seasons, she’s got a superb shot to become Baylor’s career home run leader before she’s finished. Now a senior, Friudenberg holds the school record with 47 homers.
“I just think I’m more educated with my at-bats,” McGlaun said. “I definitely have a game plan going into each at-bat. I used to get down on myself after an at-bat. So this year I reset and keep going. Being in the lineup with Shelby (Friudenberg) and hitting with her a lot has helped tremendously. She makes me better and I hope I do the same for her. Just learning from her is huge too.”