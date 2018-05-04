Growing up in Central Texas, a young softball player named Shelby Friudenberg sat in awe in the stands at Getterman Stadium as she watched sluggers like Chelsi Lake and Ashley Monceaux crush dramatic homers.
That powerful 2007 Baylor team was the first to reach the Women’s College World Series. It planted a seed in Friudenberg: Maybe one day she could stand in those shoes and pound homers like the players she admired.
Now 11 years later, Friudenberg has become the power standard for Baylor softball. During the last few weeks, she’s passed Lake to become the Lady Bears’ career leader with 47 homers and 187 RBIs.
For somebody who grew up with Baylor softball in her blood, becoming the Lady Bears’ all-time leader in two major categories means a great deal.
“I watched a lot of the girls on the All-American wall out there,” Friudenberg said. “I watched her (Lake), so being able to break those records is a big deal for me. Coming into this season I knew I was on the edge if I would be able to do it or not. Doing it really pumped me up, so we’ll see if I can keep going and get some more.”
Setting the home run record is an especially significant accomplishment considering that Getterman Stadium is a notoriously tough place to go deep. The Lady Bears haven’t hit a homer at home all season heading into the final two regular season games against Texas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Baylor coach Glenn Moore expects the senior first baseman to stay hot as the Lady Bears approach the postseason.
“She’s seeing better pitches, and typically she hits her best at the end of the season, and that’s when we need her the most,” Moore said. “With Goose (McGlaun) and Carlee (Wallace), it’s hard to pitch around her.”
Moore knew he was getting a prodigious power hitter and a good athlete when Baylor signed Friudenberg out of Bruceville-Eddy High School. Friudenberg was a five-sport athlete who played softball, basketball, volleyball and tennis, and threw the discus and shotput for the track team.
“It was a lot of fun just being able to play everything,” Friudenberg said. “In volleyball we didn’t have too many players, so I played all around. Outside hitter was my favorite position. Me and my (doubles) partner made regionals every year in tennis. It’s kind of like softball, watch the ball and hit it. Basketball was probably my second favorite, but I knew softball was the best option for me.”
Friudenberg began playing softball because she wanted to be like her older sister Haley. Playing for the Round Rock Blaze travel team, Friudenberg honed her batting skills by facing stiffer competition than she saw at Class 2A Bruceville-Eddy.
“I always watched my sister growing up because my dad pretty much coached her throughout her high school and college career,” Friudenberg said. “She’s seven years older than me and played at Temple Junior College. I kind of took on softball because she played.”
Friudenberg struck fear in pitchers from the day she stepped on the field for Bruceville-Eddy in 2011. Hitting 56 homers in four high school seasons, Friudenberg was a four-time Tribune-Herald Super Centex selection, and was honored as player of the year as a senior in 2014.
Opposing teams were so afraid of Friudenberg’s power that pitchers occasionally intentionally walked her with the bases loaded so she wouldn’t put four runs on the board with one swing. Moore was excited to sign such a great local talent because he knew she could potentially develop into a force at the college level and put people in the stands.
“We’ve always felt like we’ve recruited locally better than any other Big 12 school,” Moore said. “The closer to home, the more fans you’re going to have. At a small school like Bruceville-Eddy, she’s the big fish there. To have her produce like she has gives us credibility to recruiting players close by.”
Opening her freshman year batting near the bottom of Baylor’s lineup, Friudenberg hit so well that Moore moved her to the cleanup spot. She finished the 2015 season with a .357 batting average, 18 homers and 46 RBIs to make third team freshman All-American.
She nearly broke the single-season home run record as she finished just two short of Monceaux’s 20 set in 2007.
“Coming in not a lot of people know who the freshmen are yet,” Friudenberg said. “You’ve got to kind of make a name for yourself. There aren’t a lot of expectations. You kind of play freely and I guess that helps when you’re a freshman. But they’re going to kind of adjust to how they pitch to you and play you.”
Like her Bruceville-Eddy days, Friudenberg began to see less good pitches to hit as her career progressed. But she continued to be highly productive as she hit .315 as a sophomore and .345 as a junior while pounding 11 homers and driving in 51 runs in each of those seasons.
“Shelby certainly had a freshman year that turned heads all over the country,” Moore said. “But we didn’t really have a hitter backing her up the next two years to allow her to see pitches she saw as a freshman. That led to number years that didn’t look as good as her freshman year.”
Friudenberg is hitting .328 with seven homers and 39 RBIs this season, and leads the Lady Bears with 27 walks. She broke Lake’s record for career homers when she slugged her 45th against Texas Tech on April 8, and then surpassed Lake’s 184 RBIs when she produced four against Iowa State last Sunday.
With 108 career walks, she ranks third on Baylor’s career list behind Brette Reagan’s 133 and Holly Holl’s 114.
She’s been an inspiration for McGlaun, a sophomore third baseman who leads the Lady Bears with 12 homers and 43 RBIs, and could break Friudenberg’s career records someday.
“It’s awesome,” McGlaun said. “I like learning from her for sure. Especially last year, she helped me a lot hitting-wise. And I think being in the lineup with her, I kind of protect her and she protects me as well. So we both kind of use each other to grow our game.”
After playing so many games at Getterman Stadium throughout her career, Friudenberg is still trying to grasp that this weekend’s games against the Longhorns could be her last at home unless the Lady Bears host an NCAA regional.
But she’ll look up in the stands and see her parents and sister who have attended most of her games during the last four years. She’ll also see her grandmother who sits behind home plate in a wheelchair, and has always been a vocal presence in the stands.
“I can definitely hear them,” Friudenberg said. “It’s awesome being on the field knowing that they’re always here. G-mom sits right at the bottom level and shakes her cane at me to get a hit. My grandma went to Baylor, so it was a big deal for me to come here for her and she’s always yelling at me to do the best I can.”