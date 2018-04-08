LUBBOCK – Since the day she stepped on campus four years ago out of Bruceville-Eddy, Shelby Friudenberg’s prodigious power made her a threat to break Baylor’s career home run record.
With a two-run homer in the fourth inning, Friudenberg delivered on her great promise as she slugged the 45th of her career to become the Lady Bears’ all-time leader in Sunday’s 5-1 win that completed a three-game sweep of Texas Tech.
Friudenberg broke the 11 year-old record of 44 homers set by Chelsi Lake from 2004-07.
“It’s a huge deal,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “She’s a very respected hitter and to be talked about with the likes of Chelsi Lake, Ashley Monceaux, Brette Reagan and Tessa Lynum says a lot. To be at the very top of the home run list is a testament to how good she is.”
With the Lady Bears trailing 1-0, Friudenberg deposited her fifth homer of the season over the center-field fence off Erin Edmoundson (13-7) after Kyla Walker singled to give Baylor a 2-1 lead with two outs in the fourth inning.
It was the powerful senior's second homer of the weekend after hitting a solo shot in Friday’s 12-8 Baylor win.
“Coming into this weekend, I remembered how the balls flew off the bats when we played Texas Tech here two years ago,” Friudenberg said. “The ball felt really solid coming off the bat. I wasn’t sure if it was going over but when it finally did I could breathe again. I’m really excited to break the record and hopefully I can spread the gap.”
The Lady Bears (24-9, 3-3) added three more runs in the sixth to complete the three-game sweep after getting swept by two-time defending national champion Oklahoma last weekend at Getterman Stadium. Texas Tech (21-18) fell to 1-8 in the Big 12.
“It was important to get back to .500 in conference and win the games we’re supposed to win and do it on the road,” Moore said. “Texas Tech has been playing good ball, and to be able to take all three is a good sign.”
After throwing a two-hitter and collecting a season-high 14 strikeouts in Saturday's 2-0 win, Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (14-6) came back with a three-hit, 12-strikeout performance on Sunday. After allowing a first-inning run, Rodoni threw six shutout innings and didn’t walk a batter.
“She might have had a better game than Saturday,” Moore said. “She’s been hitting on all cylinders for 14 straight innings. If she made a mistake today it wasn’t costly.”
Clinging to a 2-1 lead heading into the sixth, Baylor's Ashley Marchand opened the inning with a single. Nicky Dawson came in to run for Marchand and scored on a Texas Tech error after Walker singled.
Following a Jessie Scroggins single, Kassidy Scott relieved for Texas Tech and forced Carlee Wallace to ground out but Walker scored on the play. After Friudenberg and Goose McGlaun walked to load the bases, Scott hit Maddison Kettler with a pitch to force in Baylor’s third run of the inning to open up a 5-1 lead.
Baylor will return to Getterman Stadium to host McNeese State in a two-game series Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m.