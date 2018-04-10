Baylor first baseman Shelby Friudenberg was named Big 12 player of the week while teammate Gia Rodoni was named pitcher of the week.
Friudenberg slugged a pair of homers to become the school’s career home run leader with 45 in Baylor’s three-game sweep of Texas Tech last weekend in Lubbock. She hit .636 with five runs and four RBIs in the series.
Rodoni struggled in the first game against Texas Tech, but came back Saturday to throw a two-hit shutout with a season-high 14 strikeouts before capping the weekend with a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts in Baylor’s 5-1 win on Sunday.