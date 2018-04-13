STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 16 Baylor softball team went into Friday’s doubleheader against Oklahoma State hoping to gain some ground in the Big 12 race.
Instead, the Lady Bears lost ground as the Cowgirls pulled off a 14-6 and 2-1 sweep.
Baylor dropped to 3-5 in the conference standings behind Oklahoma at 10-0, Texas at 7-0 and Oklahoma State at 8-2. The Lady Bears (25-12) and Cowgirls (31-12) will conclude the three-game series at 4 p.m. Saturday.
After the run-rule loss in the first game, Baylor was on the verge of splitting the doubleheader when it took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Maddison Kettler tripled and scored on Kyla Walker’s single.
With Baylor ace Gia Rodoni looking for a complete game in the seventh inning, Oklahoma State’s Maddi Holcomb beat out a one-out infield single and Vanessa Shippy followed with a single to left field.
Taylor Lynch then hit a grounder to Baylor second baseman Nicky Dawson, who made an error when she nearly collided with Shippy as she was running to second to allow the game-tying run. Baylor coach Glenn Moore argued with the umpires for runner interference to no avail.
Madi Sue Montgomery followed with another grounder to Dawson, who bobbled the ball before getting the out at first. But Shippy scored the winning run on the play to give the Cowgirls the sweep.
Rodoni (14-9) picked up her second loss of the day as she scattered seven hits and three walks. Both Oklahoma State runs in the seventh were unearned.
Logan Simunek (8-3) notched the win for Oklahoma State after she got the last two outs in the seventh after relieving Emmie Robertson, who allowed six hits.
In the opener, the Cowgirls scored six fifth-inning runs to take the 14-6 run-rule win over the Lady Bears.
Taking an 8-6 lead into the fifth, Lynch drilled a run-scoring double and Montgomery and Sydney Pennington hit run-scoring singles. With two outs, Jessi Haffner pounded a three-run homer to end the game.
Montgomery had a big opening game as she slugged a pair of homers, including a solo shot in the first inning and a three-run homer in the third that gave the Cowgirls a 5-1 lead.
Baylor responded with a five-run fourth inning to grab a 6-5 lead as Jessie Scroggins hit a two-run single. But the Cowgirls regained the lead with a three-run fourth as Pennington hit a two-run single.
Oklahoma State finished with 16 hits in the opener against Rodoni, Regan Green and Goose McGlaun. Oklahoma State’s Samantha Clakley (12-5) went the distance as she allowed five hits, a walk and two earned runs in five innings.