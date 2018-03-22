The No. 13 Baylor softball team will get its final warmup before opening Big 12 competition when it plays in the LSU Round Robin in Baton Rouge, La., Friday through Sunday.
The Lady Bears (18-4) will open with North Dakota State (17-7) at 11 a.m. Friday before playing a pair of Saturday games, including BYU (15-12) at 10 a.m. and No. 10 LSU (23-4) at 12:30 p.m.
Baylor will conclude the tournament with another game against North Dakota State at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
“We’re looking forward to this weekend because it’s big for us,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “All three of the teams we play down there are really good. We’re excited about playing this kind of competition.”
The Lady Bears will open Big 12 play against two-time defending national champion Oklahoma on March 29-31 at Getterman Stadium.