BATON ROUGE, La. – Goose McGlaun slugged a pair of homers and Shelby Friudenberg added another homer as No. 13 Baylor romped to an 11-2 run-rule win in five innings over North Dakota State on Sunday to complete the LSU Round Robin.
With their second win over North Dakota State (18-10), the Lady Bears (20-6) finished 2-2 in the tournament.
McGlaun blasted a solo homer in the second inning and a two-run shot in a four-run fourth to give her a team-high eight homers for the season.
Friudenberg hit a two-run shot in a five-run third inning for the 43rd of her career to move within one homer of tying Chelsi Lake for Baylor’s career record.
Regan Green (5-1) went the distance for Baylor as she allowed six hits, four walks and two earned runs in five innings. Baylor will open Big 12 play against two-time defending national champion Oklahoma in a three-game series Thursday through Sunday at Getterman Stadium.