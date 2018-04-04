ABILENE — Caitlin Charlton and Goose McGlaun blasted solo homers as No. 16 Baylor cruised to an 8-5 win over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.
The Lady Bears (21-9) have won all three games against Abilene Christian (12-18) this year after sweeping a doubleheader on Feb. 25 in Abilene.
Baylor scored a pair of first inning runs as Carlee Wallace hit a run-scoring single and Jessie Scroggins stole home.
Kyla Walker hit a run-scoring single in the second inning before Charlton lifted her homer in the fourth inning and McGlaun drilled her solo shot in the fifth.
The Lady Bears added three more runs in the sixth and Walker ripped a run-scoring double and Wallace hit a run-scoring single. Regan Green (6-2) was the winning pitcher for Baylor as she allowed four hits, no walks and two earned runs in five innings.
Baylor will return to Big 12 play with a three-game series against Texas Tech Friday through Sunday in Lubbock.