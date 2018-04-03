Coming off a three-game series sweep by No. 2 Oklahoma, the No. 16 Baylor softball team will travel to Abilene Christian for a single game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lady Bears (20-9) have already swept a doubleheader at Abilene Christian (12-17) this season, taking 3-0 and 13-2 wins on Feb. 25. The doubleheader was scheduled in Abilene after the Baylor Invitational was canceled due to bad weather that weekend in Waco.
After playing Abilene Christian, the Lady Bears will return to Big 12 play against Texas Tech Friday through Sunday in Lubbock.