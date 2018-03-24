BATON ROUGE, La. — Amanda Doyle slugged a two-run homer off Gia Rodoni with no outs in the eighth inning to lift No. 10 LSU to a 5-3 win over No. 13 Baylor on Saturday afternoon in the LSU Round Robin.
The loss was the second of the day for the Lady Bears who dropped a 3-1 decision to BYU.
In the extra inning loss to LSU, Baylor (19-6) took a 2-0 lead in the second as Kyla Walker and Jessie Scroggins hit run-scoring singles. But LSU tied it in the fifth when Amber Serrett pounded a two-run homer.
After the Lady Bears grabbed a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Carlee Wallace singled and scored on Taylor Ellis’ sacrifice fly, the Tigers sent the game into extra innings with Shemiah Sanchez’s leadoff homer in the seventh.
Rodoni (12-4) allowed six hits, four walks and five earned runs in seven-plus innings while Carley Hoover (11-3) scattered nine hits and didn’t walk a batter in eight innings to notch the win for LSU (26-4).
In the first game, BYU’s Caitlyn Alldredge and Madison Merrell blasted solo homers in the fifth off Baylor starter Regan Green (4-1). Kerisa Viramontes (7-4) went the distance for BYU (17-14) as she allowed five hits, five walks and an earned run.
Baylor will conclude the tournament at 10:30 a.m. Sunday against North Dakota State, a team the Lady Bears beat 4-0 on Friday.