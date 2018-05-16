Baylor senior catcher Carlee Wallace has suffered a concussion and will miss this weekend’s NCAA regional softball tournament in College Station.
Wallace suffered the concussion against Oklahoma when she was hit by a pitch by Paige Lowary in Baylor’s 6-4 loss in Saturday’s Big 12 tournament championship game in Oklahoma City.
With Wallace out, Baylor will have to shuffle its lineup, with shortstop Taylor Ellis moving to catcher and rightfielder Maddison Kettler moving to shortstop. Several players are candidates in right field, including Alyssa Avalos, Madi O’Neal and Hannah Smith.
Baylor faces McNeese State at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the first regional game. If Baylor wins the regional, Wallace will be re-evaluated to see whether she could play in the Super Regional. Wallace has been hitting fifth in Baylor’s order and has a .273 batting average with two homers and 26 RBIs.