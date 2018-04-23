Baylor’s Jessie Scroggins has been one of the nation’s best hitters all season and has few peers as a centerfielder.
The Chicago Bandits saw Scroggins’ all-around talent and made her the 15th overall pick in the third round of the National Pro Fastpitch softball draft on Monday night in Nashville.
Scroggins leads the No. 21 Lady Bears with a .468 batting average, 65 hits, 36 runs, 11 doubles and 17 stolen bases. On Friday, she set Baylor’s career hits record with 254.
With her speed and instincts, the senior has continued to play superbly in center field after she was named the Big 12’s defensive player of the year as a junior last season.
“Thank you to the Chicago Bandits for giving me an opportunity,” Scroggins said. “I’m excited to start off this next part of my career with such a great organization.”
Scroggins became the ninth Baylor player selected in the NPF draft, marking the fourth straight season the Lady Bears have had a player selected in the professional draft.
“Scroggs is one of the most talented athletes I’ve ever coached,” Baylor coach Glenn Moore said. “This has been a dream of hers for a long time. Baylor softball is very proud tonight.”
Scroggins joins former Lady Bears draft picks Harmony Schwethelm (2006), Lisa Ferguson (2007), Chelsi Lake (2007), Ashley Monceaux (2007), Brette Reagan (2009), Kaitlyn Thumann (2015), Heather Stearns (2016) and Lindsey Cargill (2017).
Two Oklahoma pitchers were selected in the first round with Paige Lowary picked first overall by the Bandits and Paige Parker picked sixth overall by the USSSA Pride. Sooners outfielder Nicole Pendley was drafted in the second round with the 12th overall pick by the Pride.
The NPF teams include the USSSA Pride, Cleveland Comets, Beijing Eagles, Aussie Spirit and Chicago Bandits. The NPF schedule runs through the summer with each team playing 48 games. Players are eligible to join the professional organizations upon completion of their senior seasons.
The season opener for the Bandits is May 31 against the Cleveland Comets in The Ballpark at Rosemont (Ill.), the first facility in the country built expressly for women’s professional sports.
BEAR FACTS -- Baylor sophomore Gia Rodoni set a school record by being named Big 12 pitcher of the week for the fifth time this season after collecting three wins last week. The Lady Bears (29-13) will play a doubleheader at Houston at 4 p.m. Tuesday.