BATON ROUGE, La. – Gia Rodoni shut down North Dakota State on one hit while collecting 11 strikeouts in six innings as No. 13 Baylor rolled to a 4-0 win in the opening game of the LSU Round Robin on Friday.
Rodoni (12-3) didn’t allow a walk as she faced just 19 batters before Regan Green pitched the final inning for the Lady Bears (19-4) and allowed one hit.
Shelby Friudenburg hit a two-run single in the first inning after Nicky Dawson walked and Jessie Scroggins singled. Taylor Ellis hit a two-run single in the fourth after Carlee Wallace singled and Kyla Walker doubled.
On Saturday, Baylor will face BYU at 10 a.m. and No. 10 LSU at 12:30 p.m. before finishing the tournament Sunday against North Dakota State (17-8) at 10:30 a.m.