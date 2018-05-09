Four Baylor softball players were named first-team all-Big 12, including pitcher Gia Rodoni, utility player Goose McGlaun and outfielders Jessie Scroggins and Kyla Walker.
The rest of the first team included five Oklahoma players, including pitchers Paige Parker and Paige Lowary, designated player Jocelyn Alo, and infielders Shay Knighten and Sydney Romero. Oklahoma State outfielder Vanessa Shippy, Texas Tech first baseman Jessica Hartwell and Texas second baseman Janae Jefferson also made the first team.
After finishing 18-0 in Big 12 play, Oklahoma dominated the major award winners as Parker earned pitcher of the year, Alo freshman of the year, shortstop Kelsey Arnold defensive player of the year and Patty Gasso coach of the year. Shippy was named player of the year.