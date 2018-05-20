COLLEGE STATION — Following a six-hour rain and lightning delay, Baylor hoped to squeeze any juice Gia Rodoni had left in her right arm in Sunday night’s NCAA regional championship game.
For four innings, she gave the Lady Bears a glimmer of hope.
But in the fifth inning, No. 15 national seed Texas A&M unleashed the thunder in its bats by erupting for seven runs en route to a 10-4 win at Davis Diamond to earn a ticket to the Super Regional at No. 2 Florida.
After staying alive with wins over Prairie View A&M and McNeese State on Saturday, the Lady Bears (38-18) needed to beat the Aggies twice to win the regional title.
Rodoni (23-12) came in riding high after her third career postseason no-hitter in a 6-0 win over McNeese State.
Despite throwing 225 pitches in 13 1/3 innings in the first two days of the tournament, Rodoni hoped to go the distance against the Aggies (43-16) who came into the title game with a fresh pitching staff after two run-rule wins over Prairie View A&M and McNeese State.
The junior right-hander pitched well enough to keep A&M’s offense in check for four innings. But the Aggies knocked Rodoni out of the game when they exploded for seven fifth-inning runs.
With Baylor leading 3-2, Texas A&M’s Sarah Hudek opened the inning with an infield single before a controversial call swung the game in the Aggies’ favor.
After Tori Vidales swung on Rodoni’s third-strike pitch in the dirt, Baylor catcher Hannah Thompson threw high to first baseman Shelbi Friudenberg. First base umpire Cody Little ruled that Friudenberg had gotten her foot down on the base and Vidales was out.
But after Texas A&M coach Jo Evans argued the call, home plate umpire Dustin Douglass overturned the decision and ruled Vidales safe. Baylor coach Glenn Moore disputed the overruled call to no avail.
Kelbi Fortenberry followed with a run-scoring double to right field to tie the game. After a walk to Ashley Walters to load the bases, Rodoni had a chance to get out of the inning without further damage when she threw out Vidales at the plate after fielding Kaitlyn Alderink’s grounder followed by Riley Sartain’s pop up.
But the Aggies took a 4-3 lead when Rodoni walked Kristen Cuyos to force in a run.
Texas A&M broke it open when Erica Russell drilled a three-run double to right field to knock Rodoni out of the game.
Samantha Show greeted reliever Regan Green with a monster two-run homer over the left-field fence to open up a 9-3 lead.
Payton McBride (2-0) relieved starting pitcher Lexi Smith in the fourth and picked up the win in her 1 2/3-inning stint.
Friudenberg blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth for her ninth of the season and program-record 49th of her career. But Sartain hit a run-scoring single in the sixth to give the Aggies a 10-4 lead.
The Lady Bears got off to a promising start when they scored runs in the first three innings, including Kyla Walker’s RBI-double in the second and Goose McGlaun’s RBI-double in the third.
The Aggies scored a pair of runs off Rodoni in the third as Vidales and Fortenberry hit run-scoring singles.